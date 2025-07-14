Race Recap: Farm to Finish 275 Powered by Sukup at Iowa Speedway

Juncos Hollinger Racing Completes Iowa Doubleheader

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) remained at, “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet” for the second leg of this weekend’s doubleheader, which saw JHR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race twice in one weekend at Iowa Speedway’s .894-mile tri-oval.

Conor Daly qualified P7 in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, while teammate Sting Ray Robb and the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet started in P24 for Sunday’s 275-lap race. This weekend held no rest for the wicked however, as drivers had less than 12 hours to recover between races.

A yellow flag during the final stint halted Conor’s momentum through the field. He finished Race 2 in P16.

Conor Daly, driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet: “I don’t think today could have been more unlucky for us. I think we had a great, great car all day and really appreciate the team. That second to last stop, they got us a spot on Pit Lane too to get us up to third, which was really nice. But yeah, everyone knows you go two laps down here when you pit, and it’s the chance you take. And we just happen to get the least lucky with that yellow. Just such a shame for the team. We should have finished a minimum top five. And yeah, this one really, really hurts more than any race so far probably this year, other than the 500. But we know we were really strong all weekend and thanks to Chevy for helping us out as well.”

Sting Ray Robb had a moment of snap oversteer entering Turn 2, ending his race early on Lap 50 in P23.

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of JHR: “It looks like Sting Ray hit the bump in Turn 2 which caused the car to snap on him, but we need to investigate a bit deeper to know for sure.

The #76 was strong all race, we were nip and tuck with the top three. We pitted well, pitted at all the right times. The engineers made great calls on the pits and the crew did a fantastic job servicing the car when it came in. And then the last, I think 45, 50 laps Conor felt the car was a bit loose, he had a huge moment which he saved. From there, we started looking into the car at that point, trying to understand whether we had a problem or whether it was just going to the end of the tire life. We knew we had to pit that last time, because the fuel was coming down as well. From that point, we elected to pit slightly early just to give him a new set of boots to the end and top the fuel off. Then that yellow came out and that was it.”

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of JHR: “This weekend in Iowa was a great opportunity to showcase the strength of our team. Right from the start we had very fast cars, achieving our best-ever oval qualifying result with a second place. In Race 1, we fought hard and scored valuable points for the championship, finishing seventh. In Race 2, although we didn’t start from the ideal position, we kept pushing until the end.”

Luck wasn’t on our side during the final stop, but I want to highlight the great teamwork, the speed, and the strategy that we’ve been improving race after race. I’m incredibly grateful to the entire team — mechanics, engineers, drivers, sponsors — and of course to our fans, who are always with us. This is far from over; there are still several races ahead, and we’ll stay focused on what’s coming. See you next weekend in Toronto!”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues its 2025 campaign next weekend, returning to the Streets of Toronto on July 20 for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, live on FOX at 12:00PM ET.