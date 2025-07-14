RACE NOTES – INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

IOWA SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER RACE NOTES

RACE 1 RESULTS

6th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

25th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

RACE 2 RESULTS

8th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

17th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Streets of Toronto, July 20 (FOX, 12 p.m. ET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “It was a pretty tough weekend here at Iowa. We weren’t able to finish the race yesterday, which is frustrating in and of itself. Today, we were looking at a potential Top 10 but it just didn’t work out that way in the end. We’ll regroup and head to Toronto in just a few short days.”

RACE 1 RESULTS:

START: 13th

FINISH: 25th

STATUS: Mechanical

LAPS COMPLETED: 236/275

RACE 2 RESULTS:

START: 15th

FINISH: 17th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 274/275 RACE 1 With inclement weather cancelling all track activity for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Friday, the first race day at Iowa Speedway on Saturday featured practice, qualifying and Race 1. In the first and only practice session of the weekend, Alexander Rossi turned the 3rd quickest time. His qualifying run left him 13th on the starting grid, but he was up into the Top 10 in only 25 laps. He utilized caution periods to pit under yellow on Laps 78 and 155 with a third green-flag stop following on Lap 217. However, on Lap 236, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet suffered a loss of power. Rossi was able to bring the car safely into the pit lane, but his race had come to an end with 39 laps remaining. He was credited with a 25th place finish in Race 1. RACE 2 After the No. 20 crew changed the engine in the car, Rossi was ready for Race 2. He rolled off 15th and raced his way into the Top 10 in just over 20 laps. He remained inside the Top 10 for his first three pit stops. Rossi came into the pits on Lap 235 for a final set of new Firehawks and enough fuel to make it to the end. A few extra seconds in the pit box relegated him to the 19th position, but he worked to use his fresh tires to make up as much ground as he could. Only four cars were on Rossi’s race lap and with the field spread out around the track, he was only able to gain two positions. He finished the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader in 17th.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “Overall, it was a good weekend for the No. 21 Splenda Chevy here at Iowa Speedway! We are leaving with a 6th place and an 8th place. I am really happy about the first race and the second as well. We gambled today and it was working out until that last yellow. It helped a lot of guys who hadn’t stopped yet and we had and were working the undercut. Still a good weekend and good points for the championship. I am happy with our performance on ovals this year. I am looking forward to Toronto where we had another strong car last year!”