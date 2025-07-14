RACE NOTES – INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

IOWA SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER RACE NOTES
RACE 1 RESULTS
6th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
25th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
RACE 2 RESULTS
8th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
17th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Streets of Toronto, July 20 (FOX, 12 p.m. ET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “It was a pretty tough weekend here at Iowa. We weren’t able to finish the race yesterday, which is frustrating in and of itself. Today, we were looking at a potential Top 10 but it just didn’t work out that way in the end. We’ll regroup and head to Toronto in just a few short days.”
RACE 1 RESULTS:
START: 13th
FINISH: 25th
STATUS: Mechanical
LAPS COMPLETED: 236/275
RACE 2 RESULTS:
START: 15th
FINISH: 17th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 274/275
RACE 1
- With inclement weather cancelling all track activity for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Friday, the first race day at Iowa Speedway on Saturday featured practice, qualifying and Race 1. In the first and only practice session of the weekend, Alexander Rossi turned the 3rd quickest time. His qualifying run left him 13th on the starting grid, but he was up into the Top 10 in only 25 laps. He utilized caution periods to pit under yellow on Laps 78 and 155 with a third green-flag stop following on Lap 217. However, on Lap 236, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet suffered a loss of power. Rossi was able to bring the car safely into the pit lane, but his race had come to an end with 39 laps remaining. He was credited with a 25th place finish in Race 1.
RACE 2
- After the No. 20 crew changed the engine in the car, Rossi was ready for Race 2. He rolled off 15th and raced his way into the Top 10 in just over 20 laps. He remained inside the Top 10 for his first three pit stops. Rossi came into the pits on Lap 235 for a final set of new Firehawks and enough fuel to make it to the end. A few extra seconds in the pit box relegated him to the 19th position, but he worked to use his fresh tires to make up as much ground as he could. Only four cars were on Rossi’s race lap and with the field spread out around the track, he was only able to gain two positions. He finished the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader in 17th.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “Overall, it was a good weekend for the No. 21 Splenda Chevy here at Iowa Speedway! We are leaving with a 6th place and an 8th place. I am really happy about the first race and the second as well. We gambled today and it was working out until that last yellow. It helped a lot of guys who hadn’t stopped yet and we had and were working the undercut. Still a good weekend and good points for the championship. I am happy with our performance on ovals this year. I am looking forward to Toronto where we had another strong car last year!”
RACE 1 RESULTS:
START: 19th
FINISH: 6th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 275/275
RACE 2 RESULTS:
START: 17th
FINISH: 8th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 275/275
RACE 1
- Instead of a traditional two-lap average during the qualifying setting the starting field, the doubleheader format was unique. Drivers still turned two laps, but Lap 1 speeds would set the starting field for Race 1 and Lap 2 for Race 2. Christian Rasmussen’s first lap placed him 19th on the grid when the green flag waved for Race 1. After Rasmussen’s second pit stop, he was up to 12th but set his sights forward. He made up six positions in only 30 laps around the .875 mile oval, climbing up to the 6th position before his final pit stop. He held the position through the pit sequence and two late-race restarts. Though he engaged in a spirited battle for another Top 5 finish, he took the checkered flag in 6th.
RACE 2
- Rasmussen rolled off 17th for Sunday’s Race 2 of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader. From the start, he was tasked with managing tire temperatures and saving fuel. However, his speed still allowed him to move up through the field. He had raced up to the 6th position when he brought the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet into the pits on Lap 233 for a fresh set of Firestone Firehawks. Rasmussen soared through the field again, but his progress was halted on Lap 254 with a caution flag. Following the restart, Rasmussen used the remaining 11 laps of the race to work his way from 12th to 8th. He has finished no worse than 8th in any of the four oval races this season.