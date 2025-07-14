Iowa Race 2 Podium

July 13, 2025

Alex Palou leads Honda podium sweep in Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway

Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, finishes second

Marcus Armstrong rounds out the all-Honda podium in his Meyer Shank Racing machine

NEWTON, IA – Honda scored their first podium sweep of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and 11th win in 12 races with championship leader Alex Palou taking the victory from pole in the Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway—the second race of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend.

The win is Palou’s seventh victory of 2025, meaning the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver has scored victory on all four of the primary circuit types IndyCar races on this season—street circuits (St. Pete), road courses (Thermal, Barber, Indy GP, Road America), speedways (Indianapolis 500), and today’s victory on the short oval at Iowa, his first-career short oval win.

The result extends Palou’s championship lead to 129 points over second place, 515-386.

Scott Dixon made it a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2. A string of good finishes, including the win the last time out at Mid-Ohio and today’s second place in Iowa has moved Dixon from fifth in the championship standings to third in just two weekends.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong rounded out the Honda podium sweep, scoring his first podium since joining the MSR team in 2025.

Armstrong’s Meyer Shank Racing teammate, Felix Rosenqvist finished seventh after starting on the front row, and the Dale Coyne Racing duo of Jacob Abel and Rinus VeeKay drove from the back of the field to finish 11th and 12th respectively. The P11 result is a career-best finish for Abel in his rookie campaign in IndyCar.

Honda has won all but one race in 2025, taking the first 10 races in a row in addition to today’s podium lockout. Honda leads Chevrolet by 208 points, 1147-939.

Farm to Finish 275 Honda Race Results

1st Alex Palou

2nd Scott Dixon

3rd Marcus Armstrong

7th Felix Rosenqvist

11th Jacob Abel -R

12th Rinus VeeKay

13th Kyffin Simpson

14th Louis Foster -R

18th Kyle Kirkwood

19th Graham Rahal

20th Colton Herta

22nd Marcus Ericsson

25th Devlin DeFrancesco

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda – Not running, contact

Andretti Global Honda – Not running, contact

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda – Not running, contact

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “Number one! First win on a short oval. And it was just an amazing day for us, starting on pole, leading a lot of laps. And it’s huge that it’s the first time in the year that we got a 1-2-3 for Honda. It’s amazing to get that 1-2 for the team, 1-2-3 for Honda. We had all the power we needed today. We got a little help by the last yellow there, but we were already running third. But it’s been an amazing weekend here for us and I cannot wait for the next one.”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished second: “It was a great day. Ours was a little difficult, we kind of threw the kitchen sink at it to start with. Yesterday, on the high line, we weren’t super happy, so we used it as a bit of a test session to get everything dialed in. Today, of course with Honda and HRC, the fuel mileage was crazy good and we could dictate what we wanted to do with strategy. It’s always nice to have those options in your back pocket. It worked out well for us! Congrats to Alex and congrats to Honda!”

Marcus Armstrong (#66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) finished third: “I’m happy about that one! We’ve been saving fuel for two days now and we finally caught the yellow there at the end. Good to follow the two Honda boys home there as well—Alex and Scott. We’re just gaining momentum and I’m really happy with how our #66 crew was on pit lane today.”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “Amazing Honda sweep here in Iowa. This is our first win here since 2018, and we’ve worked hard on our short oval package to get back in victory lane. Credit to everybody at HRC for not giving up and pushing through. Today was a combination of great driving, great strategy and great fuel economy to get us this result. Congrats to Alex on continuing an amazing season, and to Scott and Marcus for incredible results today.”

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads north of border for the Ontario Honda Dealers Honda Indy 200 on the streets of Toronto July 18-20.

