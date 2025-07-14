CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Race No. 2 Post Race Recap

Farm to Fresh 275

July 13, 2025

DAVID MALUKAS AND PATO O’WARD SCORE TOP-FIVE FINISHES IN RACE NO. 2 AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, finished 4 th to lead the way for Chevrolet

to lead the way for Chevrolet Pato O’Ward brough his Race No. 1 winning No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to the checkered in fifth place to score his seventh top-10 of the year

Sits second in the standings after

Team Chevy drivers scored six of the top-10 finishers at Iowa Speedway including Malukas and O’Ward

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet – 6 th

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet – 8 th

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet – 9th

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet – 10 th \

\ Alex Palou was the race winner

Next for Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Streets of Toronto on July 20, 2025

DRIVER POST RACE QUOTES:

DAVID MALUKAS, NO. 4 CLARIENCE AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 4Th:

“It’s just the way INDYCAR is. It’s part of the game. We decided to do the undercut. It tends to be a lot quicker. They waited it out for a yellow, and unfortunately it came out for them. It’s just how it is. We just keep pushing. This is good for us. Consistent run. Ever since the 500, we’ve been on the upward trajectory, and the races, they’re just tough, but that’s what makes IndyCar fun. We’re always trying to play the guessing game and try to be up there. So we’ll take this P-4. Hardest P-4 I had to work for, and we’ll take it.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED 5TH:

“That was a lot of fun out there today. That last restart was a lot of fun. We just got a bit caught out there by the yellow. And, I just think today, I wasn’t as good through traffic as the guys that I was fighting. So it’s a bit more of a struggle to keep up. I didn’t feel as sporty as I did yesterday. But all in all, I think we salvaged a good finish. We went from a top-10 to top-five in I think like eight laps. So, we all had to fight our way forward and got a solid top-five”

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED 6TH

“A tough day on track yesterday, and I’m glad we redeemed ourselves today. I thought it was much easier for the leaders to pass today, and even though we spent the majority of the time in that danger zone, we were able to hold them off. I think patience was key today. Some cars demonstrated the strategies not to run, and some of them even did it twice. We were on the other side of that and learning from it. We’re all hoping Nolan has a quick recovery and that we’ll see him racing again next week.”

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 8TH:

“Overall, good weekend for us here at Iowa Speedway, coming away with a sixth place and an eighth place finish. Really happy about the first race. Oh, really the second race as well. We we took a gamble, and it was working out. But then the last yellow kind of helped a lot of guys that hadn’t pitted yet, where we were just we had already pitted and trying to undercut So overall, good weekend, good points for the championship. Happy with the performance on the ovals this year. Two six places, a podium and an eighth place. So happy with that. Looking forward to Toronto, where we had another strong car last year, and going into to the rest of the season.”

ROBERT SHWARTZMAN, NO. 83 PREMA RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 9TH:

“It was an eventful race. At the beginning we were holding onto the top ten then I managed to do a mistake in the pitlane, which I am sorry for. I drove back up the order and I knew we had a pretty strong car. From then on I just tried to overtake as many cars as possible try to move up the field and try to gain my positions from the beginning. It was a bit tough but with the pitstops it started to become a bit easier. I was overtaking one car at a time and I was running in fourth when there was a yellow. I tried to defend as best as I could on the last restart but after a misunderstanding on how we approached the final stop the car was just drifting around on old tires and it was extremely tough. I lost quite a few positions. I’m very gutted for that because I’m very sure that I could hold onto the top five for the team.”

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 ASTEMO TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 10TH:

“We just have to keep doing what you are doing. Team Penske is working incredibly hard-the whole group. Yesterday was a good day for everybody. You could see the spirits lift. They don’t need to change what they are doing. They are doing a great job. They brought a fast car here again today. We just keep doing the same thing.”

SANTINO FERRUCCI, NO. 14 SEXTON PROPERTIES AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 15TH:

“Well, good day for us. We had a lot of speed. A lot of good racing out there. Unfortunately, the yellows didn’t come out to play for us and we ended up with the P-4 result. But we worked our butts off, guys did great pit stops, and these guys did an insane job getting the car where it needed to be after everything we learned from race 1 yesterday. So, big kudos to them; we capitalized on this and move forward.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 76 JUNCOS HOLLINGR RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 16TH:

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 17TH :

“It was a pretty tough weekend here at Iowa. We weren’t able to finish the race yesterday, which is frustrating in and of itself. Today, we were looking at a potential Top 10 finish but it just didn’t work out that way in the end. We’ll regroup and head to Toronto in just a few short days.”

CALLUM ILLOT, NO. 90 PREMA RACING CHEVROLET, DNF 21ST CONTACT:

“We had good pace during that race. We had a pretty bad first stop which set us back a bit and I managed to come back through after one of the restarts and then settled into about 11th or 12th. On the last restart I did they were late to call the green flag. Unfortunately people checked up in front of me and I had to avoid it and they gave me a very strict penalty for that. Then we were just a lap down trying to make up for it and unfortunately got caught out by the car in front. They didn’t do anything wrong; they changed line compared to the lap before and I just lost the air on my car and lost it. Not a good weekend overall. We showed a lot of pace but there was nothing to come from it.”

STING RAY ROBB, NO. 77 UNCOS HOLLINGER RACING CHEVROLET, 23RD, DNF CONTACT:

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, DNF 24TH MECHANICAL:

“Not sure what happened, an engine issue of some kind. It feels like Mid-Ohio. The car is good. We had improved upon yesterday. It felt like we would have had a great race today. Of course, you never know what could happen. It’s a pity, we keep giving away days when we have a Verizon Chevy that could win. Just one of those seasons. Not much we can do.”

NOTE: FROM CHEVROLET MOTORSPORTS INDYCAR PROGRAM MANAGER ANDREW SCHUTTER:

“It was an engine issue during the race and made the decision to retire the car as a precaution to avoid further damage. We’ll conduct a full inspection to better understand the cause and see what we can learn moving forward.”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 GALLAGHER TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, DNF 26TH CONTACT:

“I just got caught up in someone else’s accident, unfortunately. Just, it is what it is. Really gutted for everyone on the Gallagher Chevy and everyone at Gallagher It was their one race. We had a lot of support here today. Look, positives. We had a really good yesterday’s race. The car was really good, and I’m just bummed out. I haven’t been able to use it today. I try to be patient, but, it’s hard to avoid something like that.

“I was very excited. The Gallagher Chevy was going to be just as good, and I think I got caught up in someone else’s accident. So, there’s only so much you can do it to avoid it. We nearly got him and then he just sort of (watches incident) there we go Oh, yeah, no, we were. I would have just got through, I probably would have gone through unscathed, but I got clipped there and. unfortunately, yep, that is what it is. There were a couple of negatives this weekend, but I’ll take a positive yesterday and just charge to Toronto.”

NOLAN SIEGEL, NO. 6 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, 27TH DNS AS A RESULT OF CONTACT IN RACE NO. 1, NOT CLEARED TO DRIVE:

Chevrolet at the Iowa Speedway

Chevrolet wins at Iowa Speedway: 14

· 2025 Race #1 – Pato O’Ward -Arrow McLaren

· 2024 Race #1 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

· 2023 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2023 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2022 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

· 2022 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2020 Race #1 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

· 2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

· 2016 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

· 2013 – James Hinchcliffe – Andretti Global

· 2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

Chevrolet poles at Iowa Speedway: 15

· 2025 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden

· 2024 Race #2 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

· 2023 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2023 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2022 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2022 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2020 Race #1 – Conor Daly – Carlin

· 2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

· 2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

· 2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

· 2014 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

· 2013 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

Chevrolet Podiums at Iowa Speedway: 39

Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (9), Will Power (7), Pato O’Ward (5), Scott McLaughlin (4), Tony Kanaan (3), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2), Marco Andretti (1), Oliver Askew (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Scott Dixon (1), JR Hildebrand (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Sage Karam (1), Simon Pagenaud (1), and Spencer Pigot (1).

Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (20), Arrow McLaren (6), Andretti Global (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Ed Carpenter Racing (4) and KV Racing Technology (1).

Chevrolet Laps Led at Iowa Speedway: 4,171

Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (2147), Helio Castroneves (434), Will Power (403), Tony Kanaan (317), Scott McLaughlin (260), James Hinchcliffe (245), Pato O’Ward (130), Simon Pagenaud (97), JR Hildebrand (38), Ed Carpenter (20), Scott Dixon (18), Conor Daly (17), Ryan Hunter-Reay (15), Oliver Askew (10), Sebastien Bourdais (6), Marco Andretti (3), Ryan Briscoe (2), Max Chilton (2), Felix Rosenqvist (2) and Rubens Barichello (1).

Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (2916), Ed Carpenter (451), Chip Ganassi Racing (337), Andretti Global (263), Arrow McLaren (140), Carlin (17), and KV Racing Technology (7).

Chevrolet On Short Ovals – All-time wins

Manufacturer History at Iowa Speedway

Wins (with competition)

14 – Chevrolet (2025 Race #1, 2024 Race #2, 2024 Race #1, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012)

3 – Honda (2018, 2014, 2014)

Poles (with competition)

15 – Chevrolet (2025 Race #1, 2024 Race #2, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2016, 2013)

2 – Honda (2024 Race #1, 2012)

Historical Chevrolet Information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)