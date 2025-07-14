Arrow McLaren 2025 Iowa Speedway Doubleheader Race 2 Report

Iowa Speedway

Race date: Sunday, July 13

Round: 12/17

Total laps: 275

Total race distance: 240.625 mi / 387.256 km

Length: 0.875 mi / 1.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P9

Finishing position: P5

Championship position: 2nd, 356 points

“We fought our way back in this race. The last restart cost us a good top-five finish after an unlucky yellow. We’re happy with the win yesterday, and we’ll take the points for today. I would have loved to have been on the podium again.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P22

Finishing position: P6

Championship position: 5th, 272 points

“A tough day on track yesterday, and I’m glad we redeemed ourselves today. I thought it was much easier for the leaders to pass today, and even though we spent the majority of the time in that danger zone, we were able to hold them off. I think patience was key today. Some cars demonstrated the strategies not to run, and some of them even did it twice. We were on the other side of that and learning from it. We’re all hoping Nolan has a quick recovery and that we’ll see him racing again next week.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“Fifth and sixth today. Pato got unlucky with the yellow, but Christian got lucky. I think the team did what we could. Pato was pretty strong. Palou keeps extending the lead, and he got lucky. I think you have to be in a position to do that, and it worked out for him today.

Positive weekend for us. P2 and P5 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship. We have to keep digging. That’s nine podiums including a win this season so far. Not too shabby. We have to keep winning if we want to go fight for the championship. Big props to the team; they had great pit stops today. The program that Kyle Sagan ran with Christian on the pit stops helped him gain a lot of spots. On a track like this, it’s very important. Pretty positive weekend. We’re working with Nolan to get him better and hopefully be back in Toronto. We’ll regroup tomorrow and be back in five days.”