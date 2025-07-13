Short Oval, Big Fight – Iowa Race 1 Recap

Juncos Hollinger Racing Completes First Half of Iowa Doubleheader

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is at Iowa Speedway’s .894-mile tri-oval this weekend for a doubleheader, which will see JHR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race twice in one weekend at, “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet”. Severe weather on Friday eliminated all opportunity to hit the track, setting up for a jam-packed Saturday.

Conor Daly qualified the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P2, while teammate Sting Ray Robb started the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P24 for Saturday’s 275-lap race. With a sub-18-second lap time and variable banking throughout, drivers are pushed to extreme lengths both physically and mentally.

The #76 driver started Saturday’s race on the front row, making it JHR’s best oval start. Early trouble in pit lane saw positions slip away, but Conor rebounded on track to finish Race 1 in P7.

Conor Daly, driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet: “Honestly, I was really happy with the Chevy the whole day. Really appreciate the team’s work on giving me a fast car. I just struggled a little bit in the middle of the race. Myself, just with what was going on, not car related, just driver related. But, it was good to get a last restart in to get one more spot. But yeah, just lost a little bit in that first pit exchange because we had a tough in, but, you know, car was still really fast. We’ve just got a fine tune a few things for tomorrow, and I think we’ll have a shot at it.”

The #77 gained an early position after cars jumped the opening green flag. From there, Sting Ray kept the car out of trouble to gain another position, finishing Race 1 in P22.

Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet: “Iowa Race 1 is done. I feel like that was a bit more chaotic than we wanted, it was just super hard to pass. Qualifying was everything and we just missed it in qualifying which is unfortunate. I have to learn from today. Conor did a good job to come home with a top 10, proud of him and the team there, so we’ll look at that and go into tomorrow with a lot of confidence.”

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of JHR: “We did a great job with car #76. We know it’s a track where overtaking is very difficult, but we showed good pace in the first part of the race and secured a valuable seventh place, earning solid points for the championship.

With car #77, we’re already analyzing the race to draw conclusions and keep improving for tomorrow.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues its doubleheader tomorrow, with the Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway live on FOX at 1:00PM ET on July 13.