Front row lockout for Honda for Iowa race 2

July 12, 2025
— Newton, IA
- Championship leader Alex Palou scores his fourth pole position of 2025 in the second race of the Iowa doubleheader
- Felix Rosenqvist completes the race 2 Honda lockout by qualifying P2
- Rosenqvist qualifies third for race 1, Palou fourth.
Alex Palou notched his fourth pole position of 2025, scoring his first-career short oval pole today at Iowa Speedway. The pole also gives Palou another point in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers’ championship fight, which he entered the weekend leading by 113 points.
Lining up second will be Felix Rosenqvist for Meyer Shank Racing—giving Honda a front row lockout for race 2. The second place starting position is Rosenqvist’s best start of 2025.
Rosenqvist and Palou were also the top Honda qualifiers for race 1 of the weekend—with Rosenqvist lining up P3 and Palou P4.
Race winner the last time out at Mid-Ohio, Scott Dixon, also qualified in the top 10 for both races, putting his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda sixth for race 1 and eighth for race 2.
Honda has won 10 consecutive races to start the NTT INDYCAR series season, with six being won by Palou, one by Dixon, and three by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.
Synk 275 Honda Qualifying Results – Saturday Race 1
- 3rd Felix Rosenqvist
- 4th Alex Palou
- 6th Scott Dixon
- 11th Marcus Armstrong
- 12th Louis Foster-R
- 14th Graham Rahal
- 15th Marcus Ericsson
- 18th Kyle Kirkwood
- 20th Devlin DeFrancesco
- 22nd Kyffin Simpson
- 23rd Colton Herta
- 25th Rinus VeeKay
- 26th Jacob Abel-R
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
R – Rookie
Farm to Finish Honda Qualifying Results – Sunday Race 2
- 1st Alex Palou
- 2nd Felix Rosenqvist
- 8th Scott Dixon
- 10th Graham Rahal
- 12th Marcus Armstrong
- 14th Marcus Ericsson
- 16th Louis Foster-R
- 18th Kyffin Simpson
- 19th Colton Herta
- 21st Kyle Kirkwood
- 23rd Devlin DeFrancesco
- 25th Jacob Abel-R
- 26th Rinus VeeKay
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
R – Rookie
Quotes
Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “Number one! For race 2 at least. It’s a great result. I knew we had a fast car, but maybe not enough to be on pole. But, it feels awesome. Starting top four in both races is going to be huge for the start. We will be able to try and have a cleaner start for the race. Another pole, two weekends in a row. It’s another point in the championship fight. And it’s my first short oval pole. Hopefully we can get my first short oval win this weekend.”
Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda): “P3 and P2 for the two races here in Iowa. Kind of unexpected, to be honest. We rolled off not really knowing what we had. And in practice there was a lot of traffic, so it was hard to tell. I knew the car had more, so I just kept it flat in the Qualifying runs and, yeah, it ended up really good! This is usually a tough race to pass at, so it’s really good to be up front. Happy to nail that one for my team and the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda crew.”
Where to Watch
- Saturday’s Synk 275 will air live on Fox at 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET.
- Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 airs live at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET, also on Fox.
