Front row lockout for Honda for Iowa race 2

#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrates winning the P1 Pole Award for taking the pole for race 2

July 12, 2025

— Newton, IA

Championship leader Alex Palou scores his fourth pole position of 2025 in the second race of the Iowa doubleheader

Felix Rosenqvist completes the race 2 Honda lockout by qualifying P2

Rosenqvist qualifies third for race 1, Palou fourth.

Alex Palou notched his fourth pole position of 2025, scoring his first-career short oval pole today at Iowa Speedway. The pole also gives Palou another point in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers’ championship fight, which he entered the weekend leading by 113 points.

Lining up second will be Felix Rosenqvist for Meyer Shank Racing—giving Honda a front row lockout for race 2. The second place starting position is Rosenqvist’s best start of 2025.

Rosenqvist and Palou were also the top Honda qualifiers for race 1 of the weekend—with Rosenqvist lining up P3 and Palou P4.

Race winner the last time out at Mid-Ohio, Scott Dixon, also qualified in the top 10 for both races, putting his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda sixth for race 1 and eighth for race 2.

Honda has won 10 consecutive races to start the NTT INDYCAR series season, with six being won by Palou, one by Dixon, and three by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.

Synk 275 Honda Qualifying Results – Saturday Race 1

3rd Felix Rosenqvist

4th Alex Palou

6th Scott Dixon

11th Marcus Armstrong

12th Louis Foster -R

14th Graham Rahal

15th Marcus Ericsson

18th Kyle Kirkwood

20th Devlin DeFrancesco

22nd Kyffin Simpson

23rd Colton Herta

25th Rinus VeeKay

26th Jacob Abel-R

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Farm to Finish Honda Qualifying Results – Sunday Race 2

1st Alex Palou

2nd Felix Rosenqvist

8th Scott Dixon

10th Graham Rahal

12th Marcus Armstrong

14th Marcus Ericsson

16th Louis Foster -R

18th Kyffin Simpson

19th Colton Herta

21st Kyle Kirkwood

23rd Devlin DeFrancesco

25th Jacob Abel -R

26th Rinus VeeKay

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “Number one! For race 2 at least. It’s a great result. I knew we had a fast car, but maybe not enough to be on pole. But, it feels awesome. Starting top four in both races is going to be huge for the start. We will be able to try and have a cleaner start for the race. Another pole, two weekends in a row. It’s another point in the championship fight. And it’s my first short oval pole. Hopefully we can get my first short oval win this weekend.”

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda): “P3 and P2 for the two races here in Iowa. Kind of unexpected, to be honest. We rolled off not really knowing what we had. And in practice there was a lot of traffic, so it was hard to tell. I knew the car had more, so I just kept it flat in the Qualifying runs and, yeah, it ended up really good! This is usually a tough race to pass at, so it’s really good to be up front. Happy to nail that one for my team and the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda crew.”

Where to Watch

Saturday’s Synk 275 will air live on Fox at 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET.

Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 airs live at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET, also on Fox.

