CORRECTED CATEGORY: Honda drivers in Iowa Race 1

#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

July 12, 2025

— NEWTON, IA

Fifth-place Palou leads for Honda in the first race of the Sukup INDYCAR race weekend at Iowa Speedway

Marcus Armstrong, Scott Dixon score top-10 finishes

Honda drivers score front-row lockout for Sunday’s race

Championship leader, Alex Palou, was the frontrunning Honda today in the first race of the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, finishing fifth in the Synk 275.

Palou will be starting on pole for tomorrow’s race, the second of the doubleheader weekend, alongside Honda’s Felix Rosenqvist.

Though Palou saw his lead shrink slightly in his quest to score his third consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES title—and fourth in five years—the Spaniard still holds a 105-point advantage in the championship fight.

Marcus Armstrong and Scott Dixon also notched top-10 finishes today, coming home ninth and tenth, respectively.

Today’s Synk 275 is the first race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that Honda has not scored victory in, after taking the win in the first 10 races of the year, ultimately scoring an 11-race win streak stretching back to the final event of 2024.

Honda still leads rival Chevrolet in the manufacturers’ championship by 172 points, 969-797.

Synk 275 Honda Race Results

5th Alex Palou

9th Marcus Armstrong

10th Scott Dixon

11th Graham Rahal

13th Colton Herta

14th Louis Foster -R

15th Marcus Ericsson

16th Rinus VeeKay

17th Felix Rosenqvist

18th Kyffin Simpson

19th Devlin DeFrancesco

26th Kyle Kirkwood

27th Jacob Abel-R

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda – Not running, contact

Dale Coyne Racing Honda – Not running, contact

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished fifth: “Number one Honda today, but I wish we finished a little further up front. The speed was there, we just didn’t execute to 100% today with the strategy, or the pit stops, or the driving. We lost a couple positions in the pits, and I lost a couple more on track. Overall, we had tons of speed, so I’m looking forward to starting P1 tomorrow.”

Marcus Armstrong (#66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) finished ninth: “It was a lot of work for P9, but I definitely felt more confident towards the end of the race. I didn’t feel like the car balance was perfect, but I think we can make some small adjustments for tomorrow and we’ll be rockin’.”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “We’ve had a remarkable start to the season here in IndyCar. Ten wins in a row in 2025 is something we are all so proud of, and it really is a testament to all of the hard work from the men and women at HRC, as well as all of the incredibly talented teams and drivers we work with at Honda. Of course, we wanted the win streak to continue, but that’s racing. We will be back to fight again tomorrow.”

Next

The teams and drivers of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be back in action tomorrow for the second race of the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend, the Farm to Finish 275, tomorrow at 1 PM ET on Fox.

