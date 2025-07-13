Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Iowa Qualifying Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Qualifying Report

July 12

For the second time in his career, Josef Newgarden will start from the pole for a race on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway short oval, turning a lap at 183.999 MPH in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet. It’s the 15th Chevrolet-powered pole in 17 races at Iowa Speedway. The six-time Iowa winner will start the second race from the outside of the second row.

Newgardens pole is the 29th short-oval pole since the introduction of the twin-turbo 2.2L V6 in 2012 and the 53rd all-time.

Conor Daly, a pole winner for Team Chevy at Iowa Speedway while driving for Carlin in 2020, will start outside of his long-time friend tonight and will begin Sunday’s race from seventh.

David Malukas, in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, will start Saturday night’s race from tenth, but will start the Farm To Finish 275 Powered By Sukup on Sunday from third, matching his best start at the Newton, Iowa, track.

A pair of Arrow McLaren drivers, Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet tonight, and Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet on Sunday night, will start from fifth.

Scott McLaughlin, the pole sitter in the second race at Iowa Speedway last year, had the lone incident, losing the rear end of the No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet in Turn 1 and backing into the SAFER Barrier. The Kiwi was seen and released from the medical center and will have to start both races from the back of the 27-car field.

For the second straight year, McLachlan led the lone practice before qualifying, turning a lap at 183.514mph, leading five other Chevrolet-powered cars in the top six.

Toinght’s Synk 275 Powered By Sukup will air at 5 pm (ET) on FOX.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet qualified on pole for Race #1 and 4th for Race #2:

It was a good run. The team did an amazing job with a great car. You just never know in these conditions, how things shakes out. We’ve got to have a good race car, that’s going to be the name of the game.

How do you adjust to the cooler conditions that we’ll see later tonight here at Iowa Speedway?

I’m not sure we’ll get there in time, right? I don’t know that it’ll get too cold yet, you start seeing that shift really after 6 pm, so maybe that very final stint, it’ll get a little bit cooler, but it should be mostly a high track temp.

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 2nd for Race #1 and 7th for Race #2:

Honestly, the car is great. Our car is really good. I think we just missed it a little bit on gears. I just clipped a limiter in fifth gear. I thought fifth was gonna be good, and then we got a bit of a tailwind into Turn 1, but just clipped the limiter. When you clip the limiter, you’re dead. Just missed it a little bit. But again, the balance is fine. I mean, our car has been really good. We just got to figure out how to, you know, get a really, really good long stint pace as well, and we tried to work on that this morning, so we’re confident, we just have to execute today.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 5th for Race #1 and 9th for Race #2:

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 7th for Race #1 and 6th for Race #2:

Yeah, definitely. I really want to be in the top five for both. Got a few quick guys to go, but, happy with that. Not much I could do. I was wide open. I knew Joseph went wide open. I saw Scott got crash in front of me, so I was a little bit worried with the car set up, but it was nice.

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 8th for Race #1 and 5th for Race #2:

That was the happiest I’ve been after a short oval qualifying, so it feels good to feel like the car is working well. I feel like we’re fast and I feel like I’d actually did a good job. It’s hard to do and this has been a struggle for me, and I think it’s something that I’ve improved on massively. We’ve had really good balance since we rolled off the truck and obviously practice, we were really fast and good day for Team Chevy in practice. I think like the top eight were all Chevy. I think we have the better engine this weekend and I’m excited.

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 9th for Race #1 and 20th for Race #2:

I just got super loose. I backed it into one. It’s kind of hard to catch the balance. Either the wind picked up or the track really flipped between David’s run and McLaughlin’s run. You saw him get loose, and I did the same thing. I guess I just got really lucky in catching the car.

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 10th for Race #1 and 3rd for Race #2:

I think Chevy power is going to prove well here and I’m just excited to get racing tonight, and see what we can do, Hopefully get Chevrolet on top of the podium.

Difference between Lap 1 and Lap 2?

Obviously. you’re fighting a car that’s got understeer all day, and you’re expecting an understeer in your car, and it’s neutral on lap one and for it to get super loose was not something I was ready for. So, it’s unfortunate, but at the end of the day we hung on to it and did our best.

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet qualified 13th for Race #1 and 15th for Race #2:

We missed in qualifying which I I don’t really understand, but the car balance is really good and it’s been consistent across kind of all conditions, so excited for the opportunity this evening.

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified for 16th Race #1 and 11th for Race #2:

Yeah, I think overall, from my qually run at least, I don’t know what it was for Callum, but it seemed like a similar limitation. Yeah, you know, we try to play with gears and stuff, and I just hit really hard on the limiter in fifth. I thought a single gear, but the was not possible, so I missed quite a lot of there. And also, the balance was a bit on the understeer side, so if we could have just, you know, played it out. But, you know, its experience, I think overall, I’m quite happy with what we have achieved now, and, every time I go to new ovals, everything is new, so it felt good. Overall, it felt good, but obviously, I felt like you could have done more.

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 17th for Race #1 and 13th for Race #2d:

I don’t know. The first lap I had to lift, where we were a bit too trimmed. Second lap was good, but it’s going to be tight. We wanted to trim to try and get every little bit of speed, but it’s going to be so tight. So, I think anywhere from, I’d say, 12 to 18th, but you never know.

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet qualified 19th for Race #1 and 17th for Race #2:

I don’t know, honestly. The car felt pretty decent. I hit my lines, and did everything I could. I guess just some pace disappeared from this morning. We obviously have to wait and see how everything falls out here.

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 21st for Race #1 and 17th for Race #2:

We were okay on balance this morning, and qualifying was just a very, very different balance than we’ve had all day. Very disappointing. Yeah, very disappointed.

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 24th for Race #1 and 24th for Race #2:

It’s a different package from last year. We had a lot more grip last year and it was really easy flat. This year it’s completely different story. They’ve taken off downforce, added drag and took my power so it’s a different car feeling.

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 27th for Race #1 and 27th for Race #2:

I don’t know if I just got a little bit high or if I got caught by the wind. I made a slight error there. It just sort of caught up with me, and then we went around. I’m really gutted for my XPEL Chevy team. We had a really fast car, that could easily been on the front row, or got pole. That was mistake by me, but we’ll start last both races and just have to send it.