Thunderstorm Washes Out

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (Friday, July 11, 2025) – Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the first day of NTT INDYCAR SERIES action at Iowa Speedway, setting up a busy two days for the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES races will be held as scheduled. The Synk 275 powered by Sukup is set for 5 p.m. ET Saturday followed by the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Both races will air live on FOX, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be first on the .894-mile oval Saturday with install laps beginning at 9:55 a.m. followed by 30 minutes of high-line group running. All cars will get 45 minutes of regular practice beginning at 10:45 a.m. FS2 will air live coverage of the sessions.

The 75-lap INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway race will be held at noon ET on FS1.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying will move to 1:30 p.m. on FS1. Each car will be permitted two timed laps, the first helping to set the starting lineup for the Synk 275 powered by Sukup. The second lap will do the same for the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup