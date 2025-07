Pato O’Ward celebrates his victory with his Arrow McLaren crew (INDYCAR PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN NEWTON, Iowa – Pato O’Ward beat Josef Newgarden at his own game as the popular driver from Monterrey, Mexico outsmarted the “King of Corn” at Iowa Speedway. O’Ward learned his lessons well from Newgarden’s ability to win on the 0.894-mile…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here