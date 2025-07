Kyle Kirkwood’s day should be a little more normal today! It is practice, qualifying, and raceday #1 at Iowa Speedway! ——— ——————- Saturday, July 12, 2025 8:55 a.m. CT — NTT INDYCAR SERIES Install period NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – FS2 9:00-9:15 a.m. Group A high-line 9:15-9:30 a.m. Group B high-line 9:45-10:30 a.m. All Cars…



