Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Iowa Speedway Friday Update

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend
Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Friday Report
July 11
NEWTON, Iowa (July 11, 2025) – Prior to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the 14 Chevrolet-powered drivers and teams could get on track for their lone practice, a Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings at the Iowa Speedway brought an early and loud end to the first day of the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend.
Saturday’s packed schedule includes the following track activity:
- 8:55 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Install Lap
- 9 am – 9:15 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Group A Highline Practice
- 9:15 am – 9:30 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Group B Highline Practice
- 9:45 am – 10:30 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice
- 11:05 am – noon – INDY NXT by Firestone Race
- 12:35 pm – 1:30pm – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying
- 4:30 pm – Green Flag Synk 275 Powered By Sukup (275 laps)
Tune-In Alert
Saturday
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FS2 FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am(MT) /10:30am PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218
- Synk 275 Powered By Sukup (275 laps) – 5pm (ET)/ 4pm (CT)/3pm (MT)/2pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218
Sunday
- Farm To Finish 275 (275 laps) – 1pm (ET)/ noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218
Chevrolet at the Iowa Speedway
Chevrolet wins at Iowa Speedway: 13
- 2024 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2024 Race #1 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske (pictured above)
- 2023 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske
- 2023 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske
- 2022 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren
- 2022 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske
- 2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske
- 2020 Race #1 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske
- 2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske
- 2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske
- 2016 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing
- 2013 – James Hinchcliffe – Andretti Global
- 2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global
Chevrolet poles at Iowa Speedway: 14
- 2024 Race #2 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske
- 2023 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2023 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2022 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2022 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske
- 2020 Race #1 – Conor Daly – Carlin
- 2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske
- 2018 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2017 – Will Power – Team Penske
- 2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske
- 2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske
- 2014 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing
- 2013 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske
Chevrolet Podiums at Iowa Speedway: 36
Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (8), Will Power (6), Scott McLaughlin (4), Pato O’Ward (4), Tony Kanaan (3), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2), Marco Andretti (1), Oliver Askew (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Scott Dixon (1), JR Hildebrand (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Sage Karam (1), Simon Pagenaud (1), and Spencer Pigot (1).
Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (18), Arrow McLaren (5), Andretti Global (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Ed Carpenter Racing (4) and KV Racing Technology (1).
Chevrolet Laps Led at Iowa Speedway: 3831
Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (1847), Helio Castroneves (434), Will Power (400), Tony Kanaan (317), Scott McLaughlin (260), James Hinchcliffe (245), Pato O’Ward (97), Simon Pagenaud (97), JR Hildebrand (38), Ed Carpenter (20), Scott Dixon (18), Conor Daly (17), Ryan Hunter-Reay (15), Oliver Askew (10), Sebastien Bourdais (6), Marco Andretti (3), Ryan Briscoe (2), Max Chilton (2), Felix Rosenqvist (2) and Rubens Barichello (1).
Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (2649), Ed Carpenter (451), Chip Ganassi Racing (337), Andretti Global (263), Arrow McLaren (107), Carlin (17), and KV Racing Technology (7).
Manufacturer History at Iowa Speedway
Wins (with competition)
13 – Chevrolet (2024 Race #2, 2024 Race #1, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012)
3 – Honda (2018, 2014, 2014)
Poles (with competition)
14 – Chevrolet (2024 Race #2, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2016, 2013)
2 – Honda (2024 Race #1, 2012)
Historical Chevrolet Information
INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)
Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)