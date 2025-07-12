Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Iowa Speedway Friday Update

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Friday Report

July 11

NEWTON, Iowa (July 11, 2025) – Prior to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the 14 Chevrolet-powered drivers and teams could get on track for their lone practice, a Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings at the Iowa Speedway brought an early and loud end to the first day of the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend.

Saturday’s packed schedule includes the following track activity:

8:55 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Install Lap

9 am – 9:15 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Group A Highline Practice

9:15 am – 9:30 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Group B Highline Practice

9:45 am – 10:30 am – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

11:05 am – noon – INDY NXT by Firestone Race

12:35 pm – 1:30pm – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying

4:30 pm – Green Flag Synk 275 Powered By Sukup (275 laps)

Tune-In Alert

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FS2 FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FS2 FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am(MT) /10:30am PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am(MT) /10:30am PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Synk 275 Powered By Sukup (275 laps) – 5pm (ET)/ 4pm (CT)/3pm (MT)/2pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

Farm To Finish 275 (275 laps) – 1pm (ET)/ noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet at the Iowa Speedway

Chevrolet wins at Iowa Speedway: 13

2024 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2024 Race #1 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske (pictured above)

2023 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2022 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2022 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – James Hinchcliffe – Andretti Global

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

Chevrolet poles at Iowa Speedway: 14

2024 Race #2 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2023 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2023 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2022 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2022 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Conor Daly – Carlin

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2014 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2013 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

Chevrolet Podiums at Iowa Speedway: 36

Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (8), Will Power (6), Scott McLaughlin (4), Pato O’Ward (4), Tony Kanaan (3), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2), Marco Andretti (1), Oliver Askew (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Scott Dixon (1), JR Hildebrand (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Sage Karam (1), Simon Pagenaud (1), and Spencer Pigot (1).

Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (18), Arrow McLaren (5), Andretti Global (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Ed Carpenter Racing (4) and KV Racing Technology (1).

Chevrolet Laps Led at Iowa Speedway: 3831

Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (1847), Helio Castroneves (434), Will Power (400), Tony Kanaan (317), Scott McLaughlin (260), James Hinchcliffe (245), Pato O’Ward (97), Simon Pagenaud (97), JR Hildebrand (38), Ed Carpenter (20), Scott Dixon (18), Conor Daly (17), Ryan Hunter-Reay (15), Oliver Askew (10), Sebastien Bourdais (6), Marco Andretti (3), Ryan Briscoe (2), Max Chilton (2), Felix Rosenqvist (2) and Rubens Barichello (1).

Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (2649), Ed Carpenter (451), Chip Ganassi Racing (337), Andretti Global (263), Arrow McLaren (107), Carlin (17), and KV Racing Technology (7).

Manufacturer History at Iowa Speedway

Wins (with competition)

13 – Chevrolet (2024 Race #2, 2024 Race #1, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012)

3 – Honda (2018, 2014, 2014)

Poles (with competition)

14 – Chevrolet (2024 Race #2, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2016, 2013)

2 – Honda (2024 Race #1, 2012)

Historical Chevrolet Information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)