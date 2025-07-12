Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Iowa Speedway Advance

Detroit (July 10, 2025) The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with the 14 Chevrolet-powered drivers, visit the Iowa Speedway for the 11th and 12th rounds of the season. The Synk 275 Powered By Sukup and Farm To Finish 275 Powered By Sukup are the second and third races across nine weeks that will bring the 2025 season to a close.

Team Chevy has excelled at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway short oval, specifically winning 13 of 16 races and 14 of 16 poles since 2012.

Generally, ovals 1.33 miles in length and shorter have been friendly to Team Chevy. Cars adorned with Bowties have 77.8% of the trips to victory lane, sat on 77.8% of the poles, stood on 72.2% of the podiums and led 80.1% of laps in races held at Iowa Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Phoenix International Raceway, The Milwaukee Mile, and World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway.

Across Chevrolet’s history in the INDYCAR SERIES, the brand has won 52 short oval races, with George Follmer first winning with Chevy power at Phoenix International Raceway in 1969.

All of INDYCAR SERIES Chevrolet’s Short Oval Wins

Jim Hurtibise at Langhorne Speedway in 1963 won the first of Chevrolet’s 53 INDYCAR SERIES short oval poles.

All of Chevrolet’s INDYCAR SERIES Short Oval Poles

Appreciating Pato

With the NTT INDYCAR SERIES visiting a track where Team Chevy’s top points scorer, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, has had past success with a win in 2022 and four podiums, it’s a good time to appreciate the consistency of his 2025 season to date.

Through last weekend’s fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio, the popular Mexican driver has scored 305 points, the most he’s collected after ten races since the series ended double points for the Indianapolis 500.

﻿That leaves the 26-year-old third in points, only 12 points behind second-place Kyle Kirkwood, but 125 points behind runaway leader Álex Palou. After ten races last year, O’Ward had scored 299 points and trailed leader Palou by only 37 points. So far this season:

O’Ward is only one of three drivers to complete all 1135 laps

His four podiums, five top fives and average finish of 6.8 rank second behind only Palou in those categories

He’s gained 30 spots from where he started, which ranks third overall

He had the fastest lap of the race at The Thermal Club, the second quickest lap of the race at the Indianapolis 500, and has only been outside the top ten fastest laps twice

The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew is only eight points out of the lead of the Firestone Pit Performance Award standings, were the quickest at St. Pete and Road America and are the only crew to be one of the ten quickest every race

Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway

The twin-turbo 2.2L V6 (Chevy Indy V6) has powered drivers to 13 (81.3%) of the 16 races at Iowa Speedway since the introduction of that engine formula in 2012. That includes nine straight trips to victory lane and six wins by short oval master Newgarden.

Will Power leads all drivers in the Chevy Indy V6 era with six poles on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway short oval, with the Detroit, Michigan manufacturer starting on the pole for 14 (87.5%) of the 16 races since 2012.

Team Chevy’s dominance since 2012 continues with 75% of the drivers standing on the podium (36 of 48) wearing a Chevrolet Bowtie. That total includes 15 drivers among six teams.

Newgarden has led a whopping 1,847 laps powered by the Chevy Indy V6, and Team Chevy has led a dominant 87.1% (3,831 of 4,400 laps) since 2012.

Leading the field to the green flag for both Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend races will be the Corvette E-Ray, featuring eAWD capability, 655 horsepower and a lightning-fast 0 to 60mph time of 2.5 seconds.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

What do you like about Iowa Speedway and why does it suit your style?

“Well, Iowa, obviously, being another short oval is something that I feel like with my history on short ovals, we have a good history, and it seems that performance continues through Iowa. The racing and the strategies have always been fun to work around. It’s something that I feel like I’ve managed to pick up and find good success with. Iowa changed the past two seasons with the repavement. So, we’ll see how things shape up, especially with the new packages that IndyCar has coming out.”

With Iowa’s different passing lanes and an increase in downforce, will qualifying still be important?

“Qualifying is always important. No matter what the situation is on an oval, you can always make passes, but passing becomes very difficult once that second line gets a lot of marbling. So, the better you can qualify, the easier the race is going to be, and the less passes you’re going to have to make.”

Will different fuel strategies come into play? If so, how do you decide on which one to use?

“Well, we’ll have to see if the passing is still going to be limited with the new package because of that pavement up top, and not being able to use a second lane, then fuel is going to be really important. It’s probably going to be a fuel code race and who’s going to be able to save fuel and go longer. Obviously, that’s going to be more on the strategist to call; from my side, I’m just going to focus and try to make sure that we can go as fast as possible, going left.”

How difficult is it to use a tire at a track like Iowa that you haven’t tested?

“It’s difficult in the fact that you don’t get any data from previous runs to figure out how it’s going to handle. You’re going in completely fresh, straight into a race weekend so there’s going to be that difficulty there. We’re going to have a lot of unknowns that we’re going to have to try to figure out as quickly as possible, but everybody’s going to be in the same boat. Whoever can figure it out quicker is going to be the one that could be on top so hopefully we can be on that end.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

What do you like about Iowa Speedway and why does it suit your style?

“Man, I like Iowa. It’s a tough track to be honest. Yeah, Mike, I don’t think, as far as ovals go, it’s definitely one of the more difficult ones. I feel like we did a really good job last year. It’s a fast Bowl ring, just enjoyable as a racer. And last year it came with the repave and made everything a little bit tricky. But we had a couple of good races.”

Why? Didn’t it eliminate the bumps?

“Yep, but you can’t pass anymore because they repaved it, Do you remember there’s only 20 passes in the entire race, and I had like half of them. It was really entertaining. Now it’s just really boring because they repaved the track and got rid of all the bumps and there’s no more tire deg.”

Iowa’s different passing lanes and an increase in downforce, will qualifying still be important? If so, why?

“I think qualifying is definitely important at this track, or only this track, just because it’s difficult to pass. But I also did come from a lap down last year, and I came back to finish sixth. So, at the end of the day, perhaps it’s not really that important on an oval. I think it’s just more important to take care of the car than it is to qualify really well.”

Will the different fuel strategies come into play?

“I don’t think there will be a fuel strategy in Iowa. I think the races are pretty straightforward. I just pit when you’re out (of fuel). I think it’s going to be a pretty standard three or four stop race for us, even with the yellows. I also don’t remember Iowa being a big fuel save race in all of my years there either.”

How difficult is it to use a tire at a track like Iowa that you haven’t tested?

“Even though we didn’t test there, it’s a different tire again for everybody, so they’ll still have a kind of level-ish playing field. Obviously not having laps around there this year is tricky, but it is an easy track to pick back up again, since it is only 7/8 mile and you can run 15 laps pretty quickly.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Back to the cornfields for two races, the only double weekend that we have. The cars have new downforce levels and different tires, so hoping to get a good second groove going. We should make it very entertaining for everybody thats watching the races.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Off to Iowa for a doubleheader. It’s going to be very interesting because they’ve changed aero configuration and tires from last year, and again from testing a week ago. Nobody really knows what to expect. We’re hoping that we’ll be stronger than other cars right out the gate, because there is not a lot of practice time to figure it out. There are lot of things to learn, and we will do our best with whatever we roll off with.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Doubleheader in Iowa, which I’m obviously looking forward to. Following the test a lot of changes have been made, so I think practice will be very beneficial to see if we can get a second groove going. Qualifying will be very important. We’ll take it as it comes, but hopefully we’ll have good Arrow McLaren Chevrolets this weekend.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“I can’t wait to get to Iowa this weekend. We had a very positive test there and with the strength of our short oval package, it’s a great opportunity for us as it’s a double header. We will need to execute in all phases of the weekend and if we do that, there are a lot of points up for grabs.”

﻿Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet:

“This will be my first time racing an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Iowa Speedway, but it’s not my first time at the track! I’ve had good experiences there in the past, including a win in the Indy NXT race in 2023 during my championship season. I’m looking forward to going back, especially since we’ve shown we have a strong short oval package—something we proved with a podium at St. Louis.”

Chevrolet at the Iowa Speedway

Chevrolet wins at Iowa Speedway: 13

2024 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske (pictured above)

2024 Race #1 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2023 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2022 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2022 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – James Hinchcliffe – Andretti Global

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

Chevrolet poles at Iowa Speedway: 14

2024 Race #2 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2023 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2023 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2022 Race #2 – Will Power – Team Penske

2022 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Conor Daly – Carlin

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2014 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2013 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

Chevrolet Podiums at Iowa Speedway: 36

Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (8), Will Power (6), Scott McLaughlin (4), Pato O’Ward (4), Tony Kanaan (3), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2), Marco Andretti (1), Oliver Askew (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Scott Dixon (1), JR Hildebrand (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Sage Karam (1), Simon Pagenaud (1), and Spencer Pigot (1).

Chevrolet podiums at the Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (18), Arrow McLaren (5), Andretti Global (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Ed Carpenter Racing (4) and KV Racing Technology (1).

Chevrolet Laps Led at Iowa Speedway: 3831

Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by driver: Josef Newgarden (1847), Helio Castroneves (434), Will Power (400), Tony Kanaan (317), Scott McLaughlin (260), James Hinchcliffe (245), Pato O’Ward (97), Simon Pagenaud (97), JR Hildebrand (38), Ed Carpenter (20), Scott Dixon (18), Conor Daly (17), Ryan Hunter-Reay (15), Oliver Askew (10), Sebastien Bourdais (6), Marco Andretti (3), Ryan Briscoe (2), Max Chilton (2), Felix Rosenqvist (2) and Rubens Barichello (1).

Chevrolet laps led at Iowa Speedway by team: Team Penske (2649), Ed Carpenter (451), Chip Ganassi Racing (337), Andretti Global (263), Arrow McLaren (107), Carlin (17), and KV Racing Technology (7).

Manufacturer History at Iowa Speedway

Wins (with competition)

13 – Chevrolet (2024 Race #2, 2024 Race #1, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012)

3 – Honda (2018, 2014, 2014)

Poles (with competition)

14 – Chevrolet (2024 Race #2, 2023 Race #2, 2023 Race #1, 2022 Race #2, 2022 Race #1, 2020 Race #2, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2016, 2013)

2 – Honda (2024 Race #1, 2012)

Historical Chevrolet Information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)