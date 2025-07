Doug Boles Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN NEWTON, Iowa – Severe storms including a tornado that was very near Iowa Speedway was the reason INDYCAR and Penske Entertainment officials canceled the remainder of Friday’s activities for this weekend’s Sukup IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. The deadline media center at Iowa Speedway became an emergency shelter…



