Tornado forms off Turn 4 At Iowa Speedway (BRUCE MARTIN PHOTO) BY BRUCE MARTIN NEWTON, Iowa – First, it was sprinkles, then it was weepers, then it was lightning in the area followed by heavy rain and later, a tornado. That all adds up to a shortened INDY NXT by Firestone practice session Friday at…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here