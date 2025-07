INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN NEWTON, Iowa – It was supposed to be an important practice session for the NTT INDYCAR Series teams on Friday, but instead of fast laps, they headed for shelter during a severe storm. A tornado touched down 1-1/2 miles from Iowa Speedway, according to weather authorities. Shortly after the tornado…



