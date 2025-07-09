Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend Honda Message Points

Newton, IA
Saturday July 12 at 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET & Sunday July 13 at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET
Live on Fox
What to Watch for at Iowa Speedway
- Eleven would be heaven, and we’d like 12 for ourselves: Honda has gone 10 for 10 so far in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. 10 races in a row in a single season is an IndyCar record since the series returned to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. Honda is looking for a first win at Iowa since 2018 when James Hinchcliffe took victory, marking his sixth IndyCar win. Honda currently leads rival Chevrolet by 214 points in the manufacturers’ points, 915-701.
- Three’s company: All 10 races this year have been won by just three drivers—with Alex Palou scoring victory at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber, the Indy GP, the Indianapolis 500 and Road America; Kyle Kirkwood took wins at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix and World Wide Technology Raceway; and Scott Dixon broke through last Sunday to add his name to the list of winners with a stellar fuel mileage victory at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport. Palou currently leads Kirkwood by 113 points in the drivers’ championship standings, while Dixon’s win moves him up to fourth, 148 behind Palou.
- Double the races, double the fun: The Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend is the only doubleheader race weekend on the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, and presents a unique challenge for the teams and drivers. Saturday’s Synk 275 goes green after 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET, while Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 is in the early afternoon (12 PM CT / 1 PM ET). The schedule gives teams a very small window to rebound from any potential issues from race one to race two.
2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup
|Andretti Global
|#26 Colton Herta (W)
|#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)
|#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|#8 Kyffin Simpson
|#9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)
|#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W)
|Dale Coyne Racing
|#18 Rinus VeeKay (W)
|#51 Jacob Abel (R)
|Meyer Shank Racing
|#60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)
|#66 Marcus Armstrong
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|#15 Graham Rahal (W)
|#30 Devlin DeFrancesco
|#45 Louis Foster (R)
C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie
Where to Watch
- Saturday’s Synk 275 will air live on Fox at 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET.
- Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 airs live at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET, also on Fox.
- Friday’s practice will air on FS2, while Saturday’s qualifications can be found on FS1.
HRC US social media content and video links can be found on