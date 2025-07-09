Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend Honda Message Points

Newton, IA

Saturday July 12 at 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET & Sunday July 13 at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at Iowa Speedway

Eleven would be heaven, and we’d like 12 for ourselves: Honda has gone 10 for 10 so far in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. 10 races in a row in a single season is an IndyCar record since the series returned to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. Honda is looking for a first win at Iowa since 2018 when James Hinchcliffe took victory, marking his sixth IndyCar win. Honda currently leads rival Chevrolet by 214 points in the manufacturers’ points, 915-701.

Three’s company: All 10 races this year have been won by just three drivers—with Alex Palou scoring victory at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber, the Indy GP, the Indianapolis 500 and Road America; Kyle Kirkwood took wins at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix and World Wide Technology Raceway; and Scott Dixon broke through last Sunday to add his name to the list of winners with a stellar fuel mileage victory at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport. Palou currently leads Kirkwood by 113 points in the drivers’ championship standings, while Dixon’s win moves him up to fourth, 148 behind Palou.

Double the races, double the fun: The Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend is the only doubleheader race weekend on the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, and presents a unique challenge for the teams and drivers. Saturday’s Synk 275 goes green after 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET, while Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 is in the early afternoon (12 PM CT / 1 PM ET). The schedule gives teams a very small window to rebound from any potential issues from race one to race two.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W) #27 Kyle Kirkwood (W) #28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing #8 Kyffin Simpson #9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W) #10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W) #51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W) #66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W) #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Saturday’s Synk 275 will air live on Fox at 4 PM CT / 5 PM ET.

Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 airs live at 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET, also on Fox.

Friday’s practice will air on FS2, while Saturday’s qualifications can be found on FS1.

