Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend Announces Grand Marshals and Partnerships with We Will and The Swarm Collectives

SUKUP INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND PARTNERS WITH THE IOWA STATE ‘WE WILL’ AND IOWA’S ‘THE SWARM’ COLLECTIVES TO BRING TOP COLLEGIATE STUDENT ATHLETES TO THIS WEEKEND’S EVENT

Iowa State Basketball Standout Joshua Jefferson and Former Iowa Football Star Jay Higgins to Serve as Grand Marshals This Weekend at Iowa Speedway



NEWTON, Iowa (July 9, 2025) – Welcoming some of the top college athletes across the state of Iowa to the track for an unforgettable fan experience, Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend today announced a groundbreaking new partnership that will bring the passion and personalities of college sports to Iowa Speedway this weekend. For the first time in the history of INDYCAR racing in Iowa, Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend is partnering with “We Will” – Iowa State’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective, and “The Swarm Collective” – which supports University of Iowa athletes, to feature some of the state’s top collegiate sports stars during INDYCAR’s premier NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend in Central Iowa. The unique partnership will also provide fans a special discount ticket offer to this weekend’s Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend, while contributing to the collectives of the state’s top public universities.

Student athletes from both Iowa State and Iowa will be featured on both Saturday and Sunday during Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend and fans of both schools will be able to meet and engage with stars representing sports programs from each university at Iowa Speedway.

The Grand Marshals for both NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this weekend will reflect the school spirit theme and partnership, with athletes representing Iowa State University and the University of Iowa serving in the special roles on both Saturday and Sunday.

This Saturday, July 12 will feature Iowa State, with the Cyclones men’s basketball standout Joshua Jefferson serving as Grand Marshal for the Synk 275 powered by Sukup. The 6’9” forward earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team during a breakout 2024–25 season that saw Iowa State finish No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25. A versatile defender and rising NBA Draft prospect, Jefferson will be featured in pre-race ceremonies, and he’ll deliver the iconic command of “Drivers, Start Your Engines!” before the green flag waves for the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the weekend at 4:00 PM CT on FOX.

The University of Iowa will take center stage on Sunday, July 13 during the final day of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend. Highlighting the Hawkeye-themed day at the track, former Iowa All-American linebacker Jay Higgins will serve as Grand Marshal for the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup. Higgins will also be featured in pre-race activities, and he will give the command for drivers to start their engines just before the INDYCAR field takes the green flag shortly after at 12:00 pm CT on FOX. A two-time All-American selection while playing for the Hawkeyes, Higgins led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with 171 tackles in 2023 and he followed that up with 124 tackles and four interceptions in 2024. Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft in April, Higgins was quickly signed by the Baltimore Ravens and he was one of the players that stood out in Baltimore’s recently completed rookie mini-camp. Training camp for the team’s rookie players is set to begin on July 15.

In addition to the Grand Marshals, student athletes from both Iowa State and Iowa will be in attendance on both Saturday and Sunday to interact with fans and enjoy all the action of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend. Student athletes slated to attend on Saturday include Jefferson, Iowa State women’s basketball stars Kenzie Hare, Alisa Williams and Sydney Harris, along with Iowa Hawkeye football players Rhys Dakin and Drew Stevens. The college sports stars will participate in an autograph session with fans on the Turn 4 stage at Iowa Speedway beginning at 1:50 pm CT on July 12.

On Sunday, Iowa State football players Tyler Miller, Kyle Konrardy, along with brothers Dylan and Austin Barrett, will visit Iowa Speedway, while Iowa women’s basketball players Taylor McCabe, Addie Deal and Ava Heiden will also attend the final day of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend. All of the student athletes in attendance will host an autograph session for fans on the Turn 4 stage at Iowa Speedway Sunday at 10:05 am CT.

“What a perfect way to add even more excitement to Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend by welcoming some of the top collegiate athletes in the state to Iowa Speedway this weekend,” said Kristin Stepinski, General Manager of Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend. “Whether you are a fan of Iowa State or you root for the Iowa Hawkeyes, this is your chance to show support for your team, meet some of your favorite players, enjoy great INDYCAR racing and a weekend full of excitement here in Central Iowa.”

Fans can show their school pride and support their favorite athletes through exclusive ticket offers. Iowa State Cyclone fans can purchase race weekend tickets through a special “We Will” link at www.indycaratiowa.com/wewill, while loyal Iowa Hawkeye followers can use the Iowa “Swarm” link at www.indycaratiowa.com/swarm to purchase Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets. Each link will offer fans a 50% discount on any ticket purchased for this weekend’s event and $10 from each ticket sold will benefit the collective of the specific university, depending on the link used to make the purchase.

Tickets are still available for Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend, including grandstand seating, premium hospitality packages, and tent and RV camping options. Tickets and school-specific discount links are available at www.indycaratiowa.com