RACE PREVIEW – Iowa Speedway

IOWA SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER PREVIEW

FRIDAY, JULY 11 – SUNDAY, JULY 13, 2025 TRACK: Iowa Speedway

LOCATION: Newton, Iowa, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: .875-mile tri-oval

PRACTICE: Friday – 2:30-5 p.m. CT (FS2)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT (FS1)



RACE 1: Saturday, July 12

RACE LENGTH: 275 laps

BROADCAST: 4 p.m. CT (FOX)

RACE 2: Sunday, July 13

RACE LENGTH: 275 laps

BROADCAST: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I can’t wait to get to Iowa this weekend. We had a very positive test there and with the strength of our short oval package, it’s a great opportunity for us as it’s a double header. We will need to execute in all phases of the weekend and if we do that, there are a lot of points up for grabs.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

IOWA STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 12

TOP 10 FINISHES: 7

BEST START: 5th (2018,

2020)

BEST FINISH: 6th (2016,

2019, 2020)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 157

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi has competed at Iowa Speedway 12 times, including four doubleheader events. Seven of those starts have resulted in Top 10 finishes. He will look to add to his tally of strong finishes with ECR in his first season with the team. He recorded four Top 10 finishes in the first seven events of the season and placed an ECR car in a Firestone Fast 6 qualifying session for the first time since mid-2022. Now in the midst of his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets. The innovative cold brew coffee brand serves as the primary sponsor of Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “This will be my first time racing an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Iowa Speedway, but it’s not my first time at the track! I’ve had good experiences there in the past, including a win in the Indy NXT race in 2023 during my championship season. I’m looking forward to going back, especially since we’ve shown we have a strong short oval package—something we proved with a podium at St. Louis.”