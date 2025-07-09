Firestone Racing Pre-Race Notes: Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

Pre-Race Notes: Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

The Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend takes place at “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet ” in Newton, Iowa, and features three races on the 0.875-mile oval; Two NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, the “Synk 275” and “Farm to Finish 275” doubleheader, as well as an INDY NXT By Firestone race.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone will supply approximately 1,800 Firestone Firehawk race tires for practice, qualifying, and the pair of 275-lap (245.85 miles) races. Notably, the race distance for both events has been extended by 25 laps from last year.

Qualifying for both races will take place Saturday, July 12, with the first race of the doubleheader, the “Synk 275”, set for later that afternoon, and the “Farm to Finish 275” to take place on Sunday, July 13.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

13 sets of tires per entry

One additional set of non-race spec tires designated solely for use in highline practice

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing:

Following the June test at Iowa Speedway, we conducted a full analysis of the data collected, and in partnership with INDYCAR, made the decision to build a new right-front race tire. This tire features a slightly revised construction to better handle the extreme loads experienced during the test session. A similar construction has been used successfully at Iowa Speedway in previous races.

The left side tires are the same construction and compounds as the Indianapolis 500 with a smaller stagger from last year at Iowa to help drivers run multiple lines during the race.

The right-side tire compounds remain unchanged from last year, as they performed well in managing the heat generated by Iowa Speedway’s high speeds and temperatures.

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone is providing close to 300 race tires for practice, qualifying and Saturday afternoon’s 75-lap (67.05 miles or 55-minute) INDY NXT by Firestone race at Iowa Speedway.

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following race tire allocation:

3 sets per entry

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing, on INDY NXT by Firestone tires:

The INDY NXT by Firestone oval tire for Iowa Speedway features a similar right-side tire design to last year but with a lighter tread gauge. Both right side tires will have the same compound specifications as in 2024 at Iowa. The left side tires have the same construction and compounds as last year.