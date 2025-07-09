Arrow McLaren 2025 Iowa Speedway Doubleheader Race Preview
Iowa Speedway
Race date: Saturday, July 11 & Sunday, July 12
Round: 11/17 & 12/17
Total laps:
- Races 1 & 2: 275 laps
Total race distance:
- Races 1 & 2: 240.625 mi / 387.256 km
Length: 0.875 mi / 1.41 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- High Line Session: Friday, 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CDT on FS2
- Practice 1: Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT on FS2
- Qualifying: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT on FS1
- Race 1: Saturday, 4:20 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Race 2: Saturday, 12:20 p.m. CDT on FOX
TUNE IN: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. CDT & Sunday 12:00 p.m. CDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 3rd, 305 points
Average starting position: 9.3
Average finishing position: 6.8
Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix
Best finishing position: P2, 3x, last Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Career at Iowa Speedway:
- Total starts: 8
- Best starting position: P4, 2022 (Race 1)
- Best finishing position: P1, 2022 (Race 2)
- Last year: P2 & P6
“Back to the cornfields for two races, the only double weekend that we have. The cars have new downforce levels and different tires, so hoping to get a good second groove going. We should make it very entertaining for everybody thats watching the races.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 17th, 147 points
Average starting position: 15.0
Average finishing position: 15.6
Best starting position: P4, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P8, XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Career at Iowa Speedway
- Total starts: 2
- Best starting position: P11, 2024 (Race 2)
- Best finishing position: P12, 2024 (Race 1)
- Last year: P12 & P14
“Off to Iowa for a doubleheader. It’s going to be very interesting because they’ve changed aero configuration and tires from last year, and again from testing a week ago. Nobody really knows what to expect. We’re hoping that we’ll be stronger than other cars right out the gate, because there is not a lot of practice time to figure it out. There are lot of things to learn, and we will do our best with whatever we roll off with.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 5th, 263 points
Average starting position: 7.3
Average finishing position: 8.8
Best starting position: P2, 2x, last Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Career at Iowa Speedway:
- Total starts: 6
- Best starting position: P17, 2022 (Race 2)
- Best finishing position: P10, 2022 (Race 1)
- Last year: P22 & P17
“Doubleheader in Iowa, which I’m obviously looking forward to. Following the test a lot of changes have been made, so I think practice will be very beneficial to see if we can get a second groove going. Qualifying will be very important. We’ll take it as it comes, but hopefully we’ll have good Arrow McLaren Chevrolets this weekend.”