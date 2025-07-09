  • July 10, 2025
Arrow McLaren 2025 Iowa Speedway Doubleheader Race Preview

Iowa Speedway

Race date: Saturday, July 11 & Sunday, July 12

Round: 11/17 & 12/17

Total laps: 

  • Races 1 & 2: 275 laps

Total race distance: 

  • Races 1 & 2: 240.625 mi / 387.256 km

Length: 0.875 mi / 1.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times: 

  • High Line Session: Friday, 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CDT on FS2
  • Practice 1: Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT on FS2
  • Qualifying: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT on FS1
  • Race 1: Saturday, 4:20 p.m. CDT on FOX
  • Race 2: Saturday, 12:20 p.m. CDT on FOX

TUNE IN: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. CDT & Sunday 12:00 p.m. CDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 3rd, 305 points

Average starting position: 9.3

Average finishing position: 6.8

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, 3x, last Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Career at Iowa Speedway:

  • Total starts: 8
  • Best starting position: P4, 2022 (Race 1) 
  • Best finishing position: P1, 2022 (Race 2) 
  • Last year: P2 & P6

“Back to the cornfields for two races, the only double weekend that we have. The cars have new downforce levels and different tires, so hoping to get a good second groove going. We should make it very entertaining for everybody thats watching the races.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 17th, 147 points

Average starting position: 15.0

Average finishing position: 15.6

Best starting position: P4, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P8, XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Career at Iowa Speedway

  • Total starts: 2
  • Best starting position: P11, 2024 (Race 2)
  • Best finishing position: P12, 2024 (Race 1)
  • Last year: P12 & P14

“Off to Iowa for a doubleheader. It’s going to be very interesting because they’ve changed aero configuration and tires from last year, and again from testing a week ago. Nobody really knows what to expect. We’re hoping that we’ll be stronger than other cars right out the gate, because there is not a lot of practice time to figure it out. There are lot of things to learn, and we will do our best with whatever we roll off with.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 5th, 263 points

Average starting position: 7.3

Average finishing position: 8.8

Best starting position: P2, 2x, last Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Career at Iowa Speedway:

  • Total starts: 6
  • Best starting position: P17, 2022 (Race 2) 
  • Best finishing position: P10, 2022 (Race 1) 
  • Last year: P22 & P17

“Doubleheader in Iowa, which I’m obviously looking forward to. Following the test a lot of changes have been made, so I think practice will be very beneficial to see if we can get a second groove going. Qualifying will be very important. We’ll take it as it comes, but hopefully we’ll have good Arrow McLaren Chevrolets this weekend.”

