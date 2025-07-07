Race Recap: Honda Indy 200 @ Mid-Ohio

Juncos Hollinger Racing Kicks Off Five Weeks of Action at Mid-Ohio

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) was back in action this weekend at Mid-Ohio’s 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course. The holiday weekend kicked off a July schedule that will see JHR compete in four more races over the next three weeks. This year’s trip to Mid-Ohio also marked the one-year anniversary for INDYCAR’s hybrid era.

Conor Daly qualified the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P13, while teammate Sting Ray Robb started the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P19 for Sunday’s 90-lap race. Known to be a technical challenge, Mid-Ohio throws elevation change, high-speed corners, and more at drivers.

A minor incident saw Conor Daly pushed off-track, he then rebounded to finish the day P19.

Conor Daly, driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet: “Today started off pretty well. Starting on the reds was good for us and we were running close to the Top 10, around 11th, and we chose to pit, I would say earlier than would have been ideal, but we went with it from there and the yellows didn’t really fall our way and we tried to make a fuel save strategy work that was difficult. But also getting run off the track by another car, that kind of screws up the whole day so we were just in recovery mode after that. We salvaged what we could whilst saving a ton of fuel. It’s a shame – it was a good weekend for qualifying overall. Good qualifying performance for our group and there are definitely some things to build on. Just a shame to get knocked off the track like we did and hopefully we can rebound at Iowa.”

Sting Ray Robb battled all race long, ultimately climbing one spot to finish the weekend in P18.

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of JHR: “Yesterday’s race at Mid-Ohio didn’t deliver the results we were aiming for, with both Sting Ray Robb and Conor finishing P18 and P19. That said, for the first time this season on a road course, both cars showed strong pace from the start. We had a solid balance and came very close to putting both cars into the Fast 6 during qualifying. While our race strategy didn’t play out as planned, we gained valuable insights into our car’s setup and early performance. We’ll build on these lessons as we move forward. Our focus now shifts to Iowa next weekend, where we’re ready to keep pushing and apply everything we’ve learned.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues its 2025 calendar next weekend, with the Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway live on FOX at 5:00PM ET on July 12, and 1:00PM ET on July 13.