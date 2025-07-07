Honda Racing Media Alert

It’s a perfect 10 for Honda as Scott Dixon wins at Mid-Ohio

July 6, 2025

— MANSFIELD, OH

Scott Dixon scores first victory of 2025, winning in 21 consecutive IndyCar seasons

Alex Palou makes it a Honda 1-2 at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport

Honda takes victory in 10 of 10 NTT INDYCAR races this season

Mr. Mid-Ohio, Scott Dixon, broke through as the third different winner in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, powering his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to the win in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport.

Dixon scored his record seventh win at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by utilizing his famed fuel saving prowess to make it all 90 laps on just two pit stops. His other Mid-Ohio victories have come in 2019, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2009 and 2007.

Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Alex Palou, made it a 1-2 for Honda in today’s race. Palou led a race-high 75 laps before running wide in the closing stanzas and allowing Dixon through. The two fought hard through the final laps of the race, but ultimately the six-time champ of Dixon would cross the line ahead of the three-time champ of Palou. Palou has won six times already this season and holds a commanding 113-point lead in the drivers’ standings over Kyle Kirkwood.

Colton Herta finished fourth for Andretti Global, while the Meyer Shank Racing pair of Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong came home sixth and seventh, respectively.

Second place in the championship and a winner thrice already this year, Kyle Kirkwood, crossed the line eighth in his Honda Honda—a special livery for an important race for Honda. The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is just over 60 miles from the Honda Marysville and East Liberty Auto Plants as well as Honda Research & Development. More than 400,000 Honda and Acura automobiles are made in Ohio each year, as well as research and design on components for Honda products from lawnmowers to the HondaJet. The Honda livery also comes on a special weekend of NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing as the series has reached the one-year milestone running hybrid power units. Thousands of Honda associates from the Ohio facilities turned out to watch the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including Kirkwood in his Honda Honda.

Rinus VeeKay also notched a top-10 finish for Dale Coyne Racing, moving up 17 spots to finish ninth, just ahead of Kyffin Simpson in 10th, giving Honda eight of the top-10 finishers.

Honda has scored a perfect run of victories so far this year, going 10 for 10 in IndyCar competition—a record since the return to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. Honda sits 214 points ahead of rival Chevrolet in the manufacturers’ championship, 915-701.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport Honda Race Results

1st Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 6th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 8th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 9th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 14th Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 20th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 22nd Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “It was a crazy day for us. Obviously, we got a little bit lucky there at the end. Huge kudos to Honda—to pull off a two-stop there was definitely not easy, both on the tires and also the mileage. We were one of the few that were able to do it, if not the only one. Big thank you to everybody at HRC for enabling us to do that, and very special to get another win here. Victory number seven at Mid-Ohio!”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished second: “Very good day until I made a big mistake towards the end. We had amazing pace all weekend, we got the pole, led a lot of laps, but unfortunately went off in turn 9 with less than 10 laps to go and lost the lead there. But the car was great and everybody on the team did an amazing job. Honda and HRC gave us the mileage that we needed for Scott to win the race for CGR. It was great that we had two different strategies going on. Really happy overall, could have been a little bit happier, but honestly, overall, it was a very good weekend.”

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) finished sixth: “If you told me this morning that we finished P6, I’d say we’ll definitely take that. It’s tough to pass here. Historically, it’s been a race where it’s hard to move forward, but the two-stopper came into play and we were luckily already saving a lot of fuel. The team asked me about the strategy and I said let’s go for it! I think it paid off. It was definitely tough at times, especially on the reds we had a bit of a poor stint, but the black tire stints were great. Good day for Meyer Shank Racing overall as well to finish P6 and P7 after coming off a good weekend in Road America. Hope we can keep it up!”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished eighth: “Not an amazing race by us, but nonetheless it was a good points day. We’ll take the points where we can and hold off our competition. We made the fuel strategy work—thanks to the crew on the Honda Honda on that call. I think all of us on that fuel strategy made it look pretty easy, our Honda fuel mileage was great and that definitely helped. I’m happy with the performance overall. It was a 1-2 finish for Honda today, and that makes ten wins in a row. It’s a big milestone to reach double digits this season. Looking forward to Iowa, hopefully we can get win number 11 for you guys.”

Rinus VeeKay (#18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) finished ninth: “After qualifying 26th, it was not a given to finish in the top 10. We had a really good call by pitting when it was about to go yellow. Unfortunately, Kyffin stalled just past his box a little, so that made our last stop hard, but fortunately Nico—my outside rear tire changer—is okay. Really happy with the result, that’s our sixth top 10 of the season and second time being the Biggest Mover of the race. Super, super satisfied. The car was great and the Honda mileage got us really far. Now I’m going to drive my Acura MDX back to Indy and get ready for Iowa.”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “10 wins in a row! What an incredible run we’ve had in 2025. I keep telling the HRC team to really enjoy the ride because this doesn’t happen every year. Today’s race was awesome. A 1-2 for Chip Ganassi and Honda and Mr. Mid-Ohio himself, Scott Dixon, back on top. You can’t bet against that guy in any race, but especially a fuel mileage race at Mid-Ohio of all places. Seven wins here is such an impressive run. And it’s great that he was able to put on a show in front of so many of our Honda Ohio associates. We aren’t able to go racing without the effort everyone at Honda puts in, and so it’s great that they could see a Honda victory and I want to thank them all for their hard work and for coming out to the race track.”

