2025 Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway Fast Facts



2025 SUKUP INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND FAST FACTS

WHAT:

Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend will be hosted July 11-13 at Iowa Speedway. The race weekend will once again feature the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader of the season – the Synk 275 powered by Sukup on Saturday, July 12 and the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup on Sunday, July 13. The 275-lap races will serve as the 11th and 12th rounds of the 17-race 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. INDY NXT by Firestone will also race on Saturday, July 12, and the event is collectively known as Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend.

One of Iowa’s leading manufacturing companies, Sukup Manufacturing Co., has expanded its longstanding support of motorsports and one of the state’s most popular summer events this year by becoming the title sponsor of the 2025 INDYCAR race weekend at Iowa Speedway.

The weekend excitement begins on Friday, July 11, with the return of Free Family Friday, offering free gate admission for all fans. The action continues Saturday with the INDY NXT by Firestone race at 12:30 pm CT Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will focus on Sukup’s latest advancements in grain management systems. Honoring Sukup’s revolutionary Synk product line, which unifies grain monitoring and measurement systems into one streamlined, easy-to-use platform, the Synk 275 will get The green flag shortly after at 4:00 pm CT on Saturday. Focused on celebrating and supporting America’s grain farmers, Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 will begin just after 12:00 pm CT and will close out what promises to be an action-packed weekend at the unique 7/8 of a mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

WHEN:

Friday, July 11-Sunday, July 13

WHERE:

Iowa Speedway

TRACK LENGTH:

7/8 of a mile oval, known as the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet”

RACE HISTORY:

Iowa Speedway delivered high-speed excitement during the 2024 INDYCAR Race Weekend. Since hosting its first race in 2007, the 7/8-mile oval has seen 21 INDYCAR events and 12 different winners. In the opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, Scott McLaughlin put on a masterclass, leading a jaw-dropping 164 laps to earn his sixth career victory and his first win on an oval. McLaughlin held off a hard-charging Pato O’Ward through multiple late-race restarts and became just the third active driver to win at Iowa, joining his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and O’Ward. Newgarden, who had won four of the previous five races at Iowa and nine of the last 12 oval events, including back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories, finished third.

Sunday saw Team Penske complete the INDYCAR weekend sweep as Will Power earned his first career victory at Iowa Speedway in his 19th start at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet.” The two-time INDYCAR champion charged through the field, gaining 21 positions to capture his first oval victory since winning at Pocono Raceway in 2019. It marked the 43rd INDYCAR win and his 10th career oval victory. The victory marked Team Penske’s eighth win in the last nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in Iowa. Reigning series champion Alex Palou finished second while McLaughlin come home in third place.

INDY NXT by Firestone has hosted 14 races at Iowa Speedway, with the first event taking place in 2007. Last summer, current NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie driver Louis Foster bided his time, conserving his Firestone tires before making a bold move with just over six laps to go. Foster snatched the lead from Andretti Global teammate James Roe Jr. and never looked back, cruising to his fifth win in seven races on his way to eventually winning the INDY NXT title.



2025 INDYCAR BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday, July 12, 2025 – Synk 275 powered by Sukup (INDYCAR – 275 laps)

Live National TV Coverage: FOX (Time: 4:00 pm CT)

Live Local Radio Coverage: KJJY (92.5 FM)

Live National Radio Coverage: INDYCAR Radio Network on SiriusXM Radio (Channel 218)

Sunday, July 13, 2025 – Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup (INDYCAR – 275 laps)

Live National TV Coverage: FOX (Time: Noon CT)

Live Local Radio Coverage: KJJY (92.5 FM)

Live National Radio Coverage: INDYCAR Radio Network on SiriusXM Radio (Channel 218)

2025 INDY NXT BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday, July 12, 2025 – 75-Lap Race (INDY NXT by Firestone)

Live National TV Coverage: FS1 (Time: 12:30 pm CT)

Live National Radio Broadcast: INDYCAR Radio Network/SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation Channel 218

2025 SUKUP INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend, including grandstand seating, premium hospitality packages, and tent and RV camping options. Fans can also purchase Garage Passes for exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the teams, cars and drivers.Tickets/passes may be purchased online at https://www.indycaratiowa.com/buy-tickets/tickets-multi-day.

FREE FAMILY FRIDAY:

All fans will have the opportunity to take part in Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend for free during Free Family Friday on July 11. Gates will open at 1:00 pm CT. No tickets are required, and all grandstand seating will be available on a first-come, first-served general admission basis throughout the day. Fans can watch practice sessions for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone, making it a perfect opportunity to experience the thrilling racing action free of charge. The day will also feature full-field autograph sessions from both INDY NXT by FiYrestone and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on the Newton Club pation, overlooking the frontstretch. The IND NXT drivers will sign for fans at 3:45 pm CT, while the INDYCAR driver autograph session will take place from 6:15 pm-7:15 pm CT.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ENTERTAINMENT:

Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend offers fans much more than world-class racing. In addition to the on-track action, the weekend will feature a variety of fan-friendly experiences, including food trucks, live music on the Turn 4 Stage, interactive displays and special activations honoring the U.S. Armed Forces. One of the highlights will be the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience. This immersive, mobile exhibit showcases the Navy’s cutting-edge technology across STEM fields such as nuclear engineering, cryptology and Special Warfare. With over 60 career paths to explore, the Nimitz Experience offers fans a unique opportunity to engage with the Navy’s mission and innovation.



CAMPING:

Camping is a cherished tradition at Iowa Speedway, and the Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend offers fans a full, immersive camping experience right on the Speedway grounds. With unbeatable proximity to the action, campers can wake up to stunning sunrises overlooking the track – an experience like no other. Both the Turn 3 Terrace (RV Hill) and main campground areas will be popular spots throughout Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend. Check-in for four-day camping passes will begin at 12:00 pm CT on Thursday, July 10.

SUSTAINABILITY:

After becoming just the second motorsports event and the first-ever event in Iowa to earn Gold Level Certification from the Council for Responsible Sport in both 2023 and 2024, Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend is building on that momentum with expanded sustainability efforts at Iowa Speedway in 2025.

This year’s event continues to lead the way in environmental and social responsibility as it works toward achieving Gold certification once again. The Council for Responsible Sport recognizes events that meet rigorous standards for environmental stewardship and community impact—goals that Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend is committed to advancing.

