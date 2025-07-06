Race Report: Honda Indy 200

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 6, 2025) — Santino Ferrucci’s hot streak of top-five finishes ended at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course today as he finished 16th in his No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet after starting 17th.

Midway through the 90-lap race, Ferrucci got into a skirmish with Conor Daly as they were dicing for position. It ended with both going off track and Ferrucci being ordered to give up three positions by Race Control for the avoidable contact. He dropped to 20th but managed to climb back by race’s end

“Long day honestly,” said Ferrucci. “Really proud of this entire Sexton Properties Chevrolet crew. Really great stops. Even with a slight fumble on pit lane, they made an awesome recovery. Kind of kicking myself because I know we were top-10 capable, I just made a mistake in turn five getting into the No. 76. Totally my fault there which cost us time on track, then reverting positions which was more time. So overall could have been a good day. Happy to salvage that [off track excursion]. Came out of here 10th in points. Looking forward to the ovals.”

David Malukas, who started 13th in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet, had a long day also, finishing just behind Ferrucci in 17th.The disappointment was deep because he was fourth quickest in the morning warmup. He remains 12th in the NTT INDYCAR Series standings.

“We just can’t have luck this season,” lamented Malukas afterwards. “Things are just going up, down, up, down. We just can’t get consistency, which is all I really want, and we’re struggling to get it. We had a bad strategy call from the start and kind of just had to put our heads down and deal with it throughout the rest of the race. Had a big fuel-save number. Things didn’t really go our way, unfortunately. Been saying that a lot this season. Hopefully, things can turn around.”

One streak that continued was Scott Dixon’s incredible victory streak–winning at least one race a year for the last 21 years. It was his seventh victory at Mid-Ohio and he did it by employing his masterful fuel-saving skills to make the two-stop strategy work while the majority of the field made three pit stops.

Dixon was helped by leader Alex Palou’s rare bobble while leading the race with five laps to go. Palou went off track and Dixon passed him and then held off his teammate, who had led 75 laps of the 90-lap race, for the victory.

Rounding out the top-five were Christian Lundgaard, Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward.

Teams head to Iowa Speedway this week for the doubleheader at the 7/8-mile banked oval track outside of Des Moines. FOX will broadcast the SYNK 275 Saturday evening starting at 5 p.m. ET. The Farm to Finish 275 will be aired by FOX Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. ET.