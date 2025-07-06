RACE NOTES – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

MID-OHIO RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 15th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet 25th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Synk 275 at Iowa Speedway, July 12 (FOX, 5 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “Appreciate the effort the team put in this weekend. We had the Java House Chevrolet in a good place, but unfortunately things just didn’t fall our way at the end of the race. We’ll regroup and come back strong at Iowa in just a few days.”

RACE RESULTS:

START: 11th

FINISH: 15th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi advanced to the second round of qualifying yesterday afternoon at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. During Round 2, he earned the 12th position on today’s starting grid but moved up one spot as grid penalties were issued. Rossi began the 90-lap race on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. By his first pit stop on Lap 27, he had cycled up to the 7th position. He chose to remain on the black tires for his second stint and continued to hover inside the Top 10. A second pit stop followed on Lap 54 and the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was outfitted with another set of black Firehawks. Rossi saved his set of red alternate tires until his final stint and took them during his final pit stop with 14 laps to go. Cars were spread across the narrow circuit, making passing difficult. However, Rossi was still able to gain a position following his stop and took the checkered flag in 15th.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 25th: “This was an extremely frustrating day. The Splenda Chevy was quick and we showed that in qualifying. Despite the grid penalty, we had high hopes for a good result. Unfortunately, we were not able to finish the race which is very disappointing. I am looking forward to getting back to an oval next week and building off our success at Gateway.”

RACE RESULTS:

START: 16th

FINISH: 25th

STATUS: Mechanical

LAPS COMPLETED: 36/90 OF NOTE: For the second time this season, Christian Rasmussen advanced in qualifying and turned the 10th fastest lap in yesterday’s session. However, he received a six-position starting grid penalty for an unapproved engine change following a test at Iowa Speedway last week and had to start today’s Honda Indy 200 from the 16th position. Rasmussen began the race on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. He began to make his way forward at the drop of the green flag, gaining several positions. By Lap 17, Rasmussen had worked his way into the Top 10 as cars who started on alternate red tires made their first pit stops. During his first stop on Lap 28, an issue prevented fuel from flowing properly into the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet. The car stopped on track in Turn 9 the following lap and was retrieved by the safety team. The No. 21 crew made the necessary repairs as soon as the car was returned to the paddock and Rasmussen was able to rejoin the race. When enough laps had passed that he would not be able to gain any additional positions, the No. 21 was retired from the race. Rasmussen was credited with a 25th place finish and 36 completed laps.

About Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting wins across each type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by team co-owner Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner of the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). The 2025 season will see Alexander Rossi join the team as driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet while Christian Rasmussen has been elevated full-time driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. Carpenter will round out ECR’s three-car lineup in the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. More information on Ed Carpenter Racing may be found at http://www.ecrindy.com/.