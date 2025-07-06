QUALIFYING NOTES – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

QUALIFYING POSITIONS

EVENT: Honda Indy 200

TRACK: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LOCATION: Lexington, Ohio, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road

course

RACE LENGTH: 90 Laps

BROADCAST: Sunday – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

MID-OHIO STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 10

TOP 5 FINISHES: 5

TOP 10 FINISHES: 8

BEST START: 1st (2018)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2018)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 156

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi advanced to the second round of qualifying this afternoon at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. During the Round 2, he earned the 12th position on tomorrow’s starting grid but will move forward once penalties are assessed. All but two of Rossi’s 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have resulted in Top 10 finishes, including a 6th-place last year. He won at Mid-Ohio from the pole position in 2018, one of his eight career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories. Rossi also has one other front row start and two other podium finishes. Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Most recently at Road America, Rossi was in contention for a podium finish before he had to pit for a splash of fuel with four laps to go. Now in the midst of his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets. The innovative cold brew coffee brand serves as the primary sponsor of Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 10th: “It is wildly tight. I was fairly happy with my lap. I made a small mistake in turn nine, which cost us a little bit. Maybe could have been a little bit better, but I don’t know if we enough for the Fast 6. But I felt good with the car balance. We’re just working away at it, we’ve been fairly okay all weekend long. I have that six position grid penalty for tomorrow so that’s going to put us back a little bit. I’m glad that we at least made it into the Fast 12 so we don’t start all the way at the back. I feel good about the car!”