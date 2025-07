BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Dennis Hauger of Norway won his fifth INDY NXT by Firestone race out of the eight contested so far in 2025, as the Andretti Global driver continues his magical season in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Hauger defeated teammate Caio Collet by 3.3220 seconds as Andretti Global…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here