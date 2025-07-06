Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Mid-Ohio Race Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Race Report

July 6

Arrow McLaren Lundgaard and O’Ward lead Team Chevy at Mid-Ohio

A pair of Arrow McLaren drivers, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, who finished third, and Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, who finished fifth, were the best of the Chevrolet-powered runners in the 2025 edition of the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio that saw a battle of strategies. Winner Scott Dixon, like O’Ward, used two stops to win for the 59th time in his career, while Álex Palou used the same three-stop strategy as Lundgaard to take the second spot on the podium.

Lundgaard drove flat out for the 90-lap race on the 2.258-Mile, 13 Turn Mid-Ohio road course, making three stops on the way to his fourth podium of the season.

The 23-year-old Dane is one of three drivers to complete all 1,135 laps contested this season and moved into the top five on the championship table.

O’Ward utilized the opposite strategy, saving fuel, pitting only twice to come home fifth, his fifth top 5 finish of the season.

The 26-year-old Mexican has also completed 100% of the laps this season and moved to within 12 points of second place on the championship table.

Up next for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the 14 Team Chevy teams and drivers is a trip to Newton, Iowa and a double header on the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway short oval. Both races will air on FOX, with Saturday’s Synk 275 Powered By Sukup at 5 pm (ET) and Sunday’s Farm To Finish 275 Powered By Sukup at 1 pm (ET).

NTT INDYCAR SERIES unofficial race results from the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 3rd:

“Obviously, happy to be on the podium, but still a little disappointed. I think we had much more. We need to take the positives from this weekend. We didn’t get any points in Road America when we had a car to win the race. That was a pretty easy podium for us there, and we threw it away. So here, there’s a little bit of redemption, but I really wanted that win today. So, a little disappointed.

On the physicality of the race:

“A full push race around here is physically tough, mentally tough. Honestly, in the car, it isn’t really that big of a problem. It’s really more once you get out. I think once the adrenaline kind of falls off, it’s that’s when it hits you.”

How good does the water taste?

I don’t drive with a cool suit or a drinks bottle, so I need a lot before and after.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 5th:

“Extremely close, we missed by just a little bit. We would like to have been fourth, but it was a crazy race for us today. The strategies flipped. Guys that weren’t planning on full pushing, ended up full pushing. And the guys that were going to full push, like myself, ended up on a fuel save. Made some great moves there fought our way forward. We were aggressive and calculated. Great job by the boys. I personally thought we were hosed there for a bit. I never really felt threatened in the way of having a bad yellow fall our way.”

“I was confident in the car. You really treasure these weekends where you can put the car where you need to and attack when you want to. It’s been a while since I’ve been on a road course where it feels that way. It’s just too bad we didn’t start further up front; we put ourselves on the back foot yesterday to fight at the front today. These are really, really fun. It was a good job today by Arrow McLaren and it’s good to see the No. 7 on the podium.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 11th:

“It was a very disappointing day for us. I think we had a car that could have run in the top five, and fought for a podium. We ended up just losing pace through every sequence, and I’m not exactly sure where we lost it. We will look into it, and fix our issues for Iowa.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 13th:

“A really strong race. We had a bit of contact at the beginning and we were off track. I was just put in a bad position on the outside. We gambled and did an early stop onto the Reds and the first stint wasn’t anything special but once we came in and got going again on the next set of Reds it was it was super fast. The car was really strong. There’s nothing to complain about from there, so I just moved forwards; we overcut some people, undercut some others and unfortunately had to do another stop but I think for us it would have been tough to commit to the effective two-stop strategy. I think we did the best result possible, had some really good pitstops and we maximized everything from P24.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet finished 16th:

“Long day honestly. Really proud of this Sexton Properties Chevrolet crew. Really great stops. Even with a fumble on pit lane, awesome recovery. Kind of kicking myself because I know we were top-10 capable, I just made a mistake in turn five getting into the No. 76. Totally my fault there which cost us on track, then reverting positions which was more time. So overall could have been a good day. Happy to salvage that. Come out of here 10th in points. Looking forward to the ovals.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet finished 17th:

“Finished up here in Ohio, and, we just can’t have luck this season. Things are just going up, down, up, down. We just can’t get consistency, which is just all I really want, and we’re just struggling to get it. We had a really bad strategy call from the start and kind of just had to put our heads down and deal with it throughout the rest of the race. Had a big fuel-save number. Things didn’t really go our way, unfortunately. Been saying that a lot this season. Hopefully, things can turn around.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet finished 23rd:

“It was a long, hot day inside the Odyssey Battery Chevy, for sure. Felt like we could have finished somewhere between eighth and 12th but had a tire de-laminate on the final run. I don’t know, this has obviously been a very tough year for everyone, but this team doesn’t quit. Team Penske doesn’t have these years often, but we will be stronger because of it, that’s for sure. We are going to Iowa with absolute confidence that we will win there.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished 26th:

On what happened:

“An engine failure there. I got hit at the start as well, which should damage the floor, but I think it was going to be okay. It didn’t feel like it’s handling badly. Oh, man. Tough, tough year.

On resetting for the next race:

“Well, we’re doing that every weekend at the moment. Just every weekend at something, but people go through these ones. See it all the time. It’s just, one of those things.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet finished 27th:

What happened?

“I either had a massive rear lock up and spun, or I got touched. Initially, it felt like I just locked the rears all of a sudden out of nowhere unexpectedly — or, I got touched. If I didn’t get touched, just a weird freak massive rear lock, which is bizarre. Tough to not be out there. Hopefully, we can fix the car. I don’t think there is a lot of damage. I’d like to get back out there even though we’re out of this thing. It’s a shame having a fast PPG car and support from Team Chevy. I want to be in the mix.”

How do you recover after a string of bad luck?

“You just move onto the next one.”

Christian Lundgaard

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Joined by Alex Palou, who led 75 laps this afternoon, driver of the No. 10 OpenAI Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, the second runner-up finish of 2025, eighth podium of the season, 39th career, and joined by Christian Lundgaard who started second, came home third, driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, fourth podium of the season and seventh of his career.

Q. Christian, another podium for you. Your thoughts on your day today?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, we saw Mr. Perfect here make a mistake. You don’t see that very often. I think the day was pretty good. Alex seemed to have a little bit more pace than we did.

This morning I woke up kind of thinking it was going to be a two-stop race. I think obviously Dixon kind of proved that.

This morning, I think we showed that we were able to get the number that we needed with the pace, but again, you need the rest of the race to fall your way for that to work out, and we were unsure what Alex was going to do, and we decided to kind of follow him, and I think if we would have stayed with our gut, we could have potentially come away with a better result, but at the end of the day, we’re on the podium.

I nearly went off the same lap, same corner as he did. I don’t know what I was looking at, trying to see the 10 car. But yeah, still on the podium, so that’s good.

Q. Christian, do you feel like things are really clicking now? We talked about yesterday halfway through your being able to show your potential, which I think we saw with the other team and maybe it was a little bit behind where you thought you should be. Do you feel like now we’re ready for the — Iowa coming up next week, somewhere you’ve been fast but the results haven’t been there?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I think you look at Indy Road Course, we were one of the fastest cars. We missed the pit out commit line, had a drive through, the results gone. Road America we were on the same strategy as Felix but ahead of him and he finished second.

So clearly I think the pace has been there and the results were going to be there. We’ve made some silly mistakes. So I think this weekend it’s just nice to have it on paper and stack up those points.

But I think going into Iowa next weekend, it’s going to be all about qualifying, and I think the two of us here can kind of agree on that, and I think both of us will agree on that. It’s about having a good qualifying car and just being fast enough in the race and obviously score as many points as possible during those two races in Iowa.

Q. Christian, because you’re on a different team and because that race has a different sponsor this is going to be your first trip to Iowa where you’ve got plenty of free time to do stuff instead of sponsor appearances —

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Let’s see. Let’s see.

Q. But that’s got to be a unique thing for you to not be the face of that race?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I made the mistake once of winning the race before that weekend. That didn’t help my freedom, I would say. But I would say going back, I think all of us at least used to like the racing. I don’t know about you, but at least before they repaved it, I thought the racing was quite awesome, and I think after the repave, I think it’s a lot more just single-file racing, and I think we would prefer some more double-lane racing in that sense.

ALEX PALOU: I hope so, yeah, but I think it’s going to be single file unless something changes

Chevrolet at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Chevrolet wins at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 12

2024 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2022 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2014 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Chevrolet poles at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 13

2022 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2019 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2013 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

2012 – Will Power – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 34

Chevrolet podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by driver: Will Power (7), Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Michael Andretti (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Al Unser Jr. (3), Mario Andretti (2), Scott McLaughlin (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Sebastien Bourdais (1), Christian Lundgaard (1), Rick Mears (1), Pato O’Ward (1), Bob Rahal (1), Danny Sullivan (1) and Paul Tracy (1).

Chevrolet podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by team: Team Penske (19), Newman Haas Racing (6), Galles Racing (4), Arrow McLaren (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), KV Racing Technology (1) and Patrick Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 1034

Chevrolet laps led at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by driver: Will Power (178), Emerson Fittipaldi (168), Michael Andretti (152), Scott Dixon (67), Pato O’Ward (52), Scott McLaughlin (49), Mario Andretti (44), Sebastien Bourdais (38), Ryan Hunter-Reay (30), Juan Montoya (30), Simon Pagenaud (23), Paul Tracy (23), Al Unser Jr. (11), Helio Castroneves (6), James Hinchcliffe (2), and Danny Sullivan (2)

Chevrolet laps led at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by team: Team Penske (573), Newman Haas Racing (196), Chip Ganassi Racing (67), Patrick Racing (63), Arrow McLaren (52), KV Racing Technology (38), Andretti Global (32), Galles Racing (11), and Ed Carpenter Racing (2)

