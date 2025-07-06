Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Mid-Ohio Qualifying Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Qualifying Report

July 5

Arrow McLaren duo lead Chevrolet-powered drivers in qualifying at Mid-Ohio

The Arrow McLaren duo of Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will lead Team Chevy to the green flag for the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday afternoon.

Lundgaard’s outside front row matches the best of the season for the Danish driver, who also qualified second at The Thermal Club. The 90-lap race will be the fifth time he starts in the front three rows this season.

Siegel’s fourth-place qualifying effort is the best of his short career and the second time he has advanced to the Firstone Fast Six in 2025.

Lundgaard, with a lap at 65.2835 seconds, was over three-tenths of a second quicker than his competitors in the first qualifying group, and was joined by Siegel and Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet in advancing to the Fast 12.

In the second group, the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet, with Alexander Rossi behind the wheel, transferred to the Fast 12, in a group that saw positions six through twelve seperated by less than 0.05 seconds.

The Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will air on Sunday (July 6) at 1:30 pm (Eastern) on FOX, following the NTT INDYCAR SERIES morning warm-up on FS1 at 9:30 am (Eastern).

TUNE IN ALERT

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (90 laps) – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES QUALIFYING RESULTS FOR THE INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 2nd:

The last few races, we’ve tried to think about the long game and try to be focused on a better tire strategy going into the race. I think this weekend, we felt we didn’t need to do that, so we knew that could go for it. It wasn’t quite enough. That No. 10 car seems to be too strong.

Is it going to be fun to challenge Palou? Do you want to put pressure on him?

We had Nolan (Siegel) in the Firestone Fast Six. He had an incredible qualifying, I think the best for him in INDYCAR. Proud of him for that, but that also means we have an extra car. I know they have Kyffin (Simpson) as well, so it will be a two-team battle.

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 4th:

I’m happy. P4 and running the used reds. I think we could have given a Christian (Lundgaard) a run for the front row on new reds, which would have been fun. Really happy to be starting fourth. Best INDYCAR starting position and nice to be in the fast six again. We’ve had a few rough weekends and things are really turning around. We’ve got some new faces on the No. 6 Arrow McLaren/NTT Data Chevrolet, but it’s all working well.

On the addition of Kyle Moyer

Obviously, this is a great start to our relationship. I had never met Kyle until the setup day for our Iowa test on Tuesday. Really happy to have Kyle on board. Not just on this stand, but in general. Having him on the radio with me and on the stand, and having Scott Harner as oversight, we’ve got great experienced people on this stand. We’ve got a great mix of youth and experience. With Kate (Gundlach) in her first year as a race engineer. Eric’s (performance engineer) first weekend was my first weekend with the team at Laguna. We’ve got young people that are hungry for it and experienced proven faces, so obviously excited for the rest of the year.

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet qualified 10th:

“It is wildly tight. I was fairly happy with my lap. I made a small mistake in, in turn nine, which cost us a little bit. So I think it maybe could have been a little bit better, but don’t know if we had it much for the fastest six. I don’t know. But, feeling good with the car balance. We’re just working away. We’ve been fairly okay all weekend long. So I have that six grid penalty for for tomorrow, so that’s gonna put us back a little bit. So I’m glad that we at least made it into the fast 12 so we don’t start all the way at the back. I feel good about my car.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet qualified 12th:

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 13th:

“I was just trying to hustle so much out of the first set of reds. We just kind of missed the the tire pressure window. And, for us it seemed to be just lap two was the only one that was going to work and and just in turn six I tried just too hard to get too much out of it and I mean we’re talking three- hundreds, right? So, it was a pretty mighty lap other than that. I mean we picked up almost seven-tenths from the run before. Just thankful for this team and we’ve been slowly getting there. Road America, we were like two seconds off the pace. So, this is a good step forward for us on the road course package and and we’re certainly in the fight for tomorrow.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 14th:

“So really unfortunate. We actually did a really good job getting the car where it needed to be. Went to the top of the hill to finish off the lap in eight, and we had a little bit of a fuel pressure issue and it kind of shut down on us. So probably about half a second on top of that hill, whatever it may be, and we didn’t transfer by 1,000ths of a second (.0117 second). Really unfortunate, because we were there. The guys did a fantastic job, the whole crew, everybody, to get it there. But these things happen. And I think it comes down to us missing practice one, not being able to do the alternate tire to test all these things. So it’s a little bit of a guessing game, trying to go in fresh. Still kind of circles back to my mistake in the beginning of the weekend, but we’re starting off P-13. I think when everything filters out (with one car receiving an unapproved engine change penalty), so we’ll be on the inside row for four which I think is better. Outside of four is a bit scary, plus we have an extra set of new tires compared to everybody in front of us! So you know what? We planned this! (joking)”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 15th:

“We’ve had a really fast car all weekend. Gapping issues in Q1 kept us from advancing. It’s a shame because we had the pace, so now we get to have fun from the back tomorrow.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 17th:

“I think as a group, we’d be qualifying better than seventeenth at the moment; just unfortunately missing a ton of rotation mid-corner for myself. I thought I drove well, and engineering, they’re doing a great job. The car felt really quick, but it’s also just really tight time-wise. We’ve got to figure out what we’re missing to get up to the top step in quals. But I have a feeling that our race car is going to be good, and we’ll continue to move forward.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 18th:

“Honestly, we were just on the wrong side of close there. The PPG Chevy was great and the traffic was obviously better with the split groups in the first round. It’s just that this series is very tight and it doesn’t take much to end up where we did without having any issues.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 19th:

“I felt like we had a really good car today. The field is just so tight that, like, little things make a big difference, and I feel like we could have transferred if I just finished the last few turns on our lap. So it’s unfortunate that we’re starting where we’re starting, because we have a really good car.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 21st:

“I was getting held up. You get into a bad spot, you have to back off and you can’t use the tire at the right spot. I’m really bummed for the Odyssey Battery team. I generally feel like it should have been easy to transfer there. It’s pretty bad.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 22nd:

On getting clear track during qualifying?

“Much much better. There’s only 12 cars on track. Oh, man-our whole season would be different if we just had half-a-tenth in a bunch of qualifying sessions this year.”

“Which goes to show how competitive this series is. When you get it right, it’s rewarding. But when you get it even just that little bit wrong, it can bite you. Not even what you feel is wrong. Like, there’s no mistakes in there. But, when you go from p six to P12 was on the same tenth, it’s amazing. It shows the series, man. It’s no joke.”

On different strategies with the extra set of red tires?

“I think so. It definitely is nice that we saved some reds and, maybe we do something else, some sort of a different strategy. We’ll see how it plays out tomorrow.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 24th:

“It was a super tight qualifying, we missed out by half a tenth to the top six in the Group and we were P12. So, it was an incredibly tight group. I think we just drew the short straw on that one. If we were in the other group, we were transferring with time. The car was good on reds, but we still have a bit of work to do to find time on blacks. We’ve improved quite a bit; it’s just a shame that the result of the position doesn’t show the improvement that we have made throughout the weekend.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 27th:

“I struggled incredibly with the car so far this weekend. From yesterday to today the car, we made a lot of changes but it’s still not quite where we want it to be. We took the risk; it didn’t work out. In my run I also had traffic, but even then, if I did do a lap I was quite far away. We will look to understand why we have these things happening and why especially we’re struggling so much on the road courses. We’ll be starting from the back tomorrow, the task in the race is to work on finding a better balance and to have the right strategy. We hope to make some places up but today was a difficult one.”

Christian Lundgaard

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Joined by Christian Lundgaard, driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet with his second front-row starting position of the season, matching a second-place starting spot at Thermal. Best starting position here at Mid-Ohio in now his fourth start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Tell us about your qualifying session, Christian.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, pretty straightforward I would say. Really wasn’t the most entertaining. I think we were one of the few cars that decided to run a new set of primes in Q1 and Q2 as a bank lap. We knew we were going to be on the alts anyway, so we were in debate if we were going to use the third set or not. We ended up doing that in the Fast Six.

Yeah, the worst that could happen was we started sixth, so at least we’re in a good spot to fight for it tomorrow.

Q. For both of you guys, I know you both mentioned that you used three sets of reds during qualifying. I look at a guy like Kyle Kirkwood who just barely missed out on the Fast Six who only used two sets and has an extra set to use tomorrow. Some guys that have that extra set of new reds, what kind of an impact could that potentially make in how tomorrow’s race plays out?

ALEX PALOU: Even Kyffin has — he’s starting third and he has one more set of alternates than us. It’s big. It’s big. It’s a huge advantage.

We were debating. I think everybody was in the same boat of do we try and shoot for pole, start up front, try and keep position during the first couple stints and then try and be okay, or do we give the pole away or fighting for pole away and start from fifth or sixth.

So we decided to go that route. But yeah, he’s starting third on another set of alternates. I think Siegel —

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I think Siegel has two alts, too.

ALEX PALOU: So there’s three guys that have better tires than us.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I kind of agree with that.

Q. Christian, he doesn’t work directly with you but he directly works over all of the drivers at Arrow McLaren, Kyle Moyer seems to have been an instant success with Nolan Siegel. From what you’ve seen of what Kyle brings to the team, what is it that helps benefit the operation?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: From my side there is really no difference. Really whatever goes on behind the scenes, I think, is sometimes also some of the stuff that us drivers don’t really — we mind our business, and he’s on the 6 car, so he helps Nolan, but I don’t think anything is different for me this weekend.

The 7 car has had the speed all year, and there’s been weekends where we’ve executed and we haven’t, and I don’t think this has really made a difference for us. I think that’s too early to say.

Q. Hot start for you for the season, kind of up and down since. Is this kind of the reset button to start the second half, do you feel that coming into this weekend, especially knowing this team won here last year?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, obviously we’re going to try to replicate that.

But no, I think ultimately we’ve had a very good season with ups and downs, as you mentioned, but there’s so much good and there’s very little bad and obviously the small mistakes are expensive in this kind of championship. We see the run that Alex has been on as well.

Someday it’s going to be someone else, and I think we all know that. It’s kind of trying to grind on that momentum, and we’ve been a little out of it, I think, in certain parts it’s been expectations. In other parts it’s just been simple, stupid mistakes that have cost dearly.

I think this weekend is just trying to replicate what we were doing at Road America but just do it better.

Q. We saw some big names out early on in qualifying and some of the younger guys are going to be starting further up the front. How much of a difference do you think it’s going to make in the race starting with a bit of a mixed-up grid?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, I don’t know. I feel like there’s more and more young drivers that are kind of showing potential, I would say, throughout this year, and I think Kyffin is definitely one of them. He’s been very competitive lately.

I know what Nolan is capable of. I know he’s fast, and it’s nice to finally see him do it this weekend, get into the Firestone Fast Six.

But racing in the front is kind of a different animal, and I think Alex will agree with this. As soon as you’re starting to check out, it’s the small details that matter. Some of them haven’t been exposed to that in the past, and that’s why I think you see the veterans always kind of making their way forward in the race even if they’re having a bad qualifying.

Q. Just curious how the Iowa test went last week and what’s the challenge going to be to do back-to-back races there next week?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: It’s going to be hot. I mean, I don’t know. I think all of us are going to think that it’s going to be very similar to last year, in a sense, and even with the race being a little longer than last year, I still think we’re going to see a pretty straightforward single-lane race. At least that’s my opinion. Do you disagree?

Q. You said you have one set of new red tires, but you still have used reds for tomorrow’s race. If you’re on the blacks, though, is there anything you can do to defend from someone on the reds, maybe used Push-to-Pass or the hybrid or together because I don’t think it’s that easy to pass here?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I think it depends. I don’t know, did you see that big of a difference between the tires? I was surprised how big of a difference there was on a new set of alts versus a used set. We didn’t really run a used set but we saw the difference from the other cars, and I think that helped us make the decision to put a third set on in the Fast Six.

But how they’re going to do in the race, I don’t think we really know yet. I think some cars are very strong on primes, some cars are very strong on alts. Again, I think you can make both strategies work.

FastScripts Transcript by ASAP Sports

Chevrolet at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Chevrolet wins at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 12

2024 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren (pictured above)

2022 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2014 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Chevrolet poles at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 13

2022 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2019 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2013 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

2012 – Will Power – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 33

Chevrolet podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by driver: Will Power (7), Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Michael Andretti (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Al Unser Jr. (3), Mario Andretti (2), Scott McLaughlin (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Sebastien Bourdais (1), Rick Mears (1), Pato O’Ward (1), Bob Rahal (1), Danny Sullivan (1) and Paul Tracy (1).

Chevrolet podiums at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by team: Team Penske (19), Newman Haas Racing (6), Galles Racing (4), Arrow McLaren (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), KV Racing Technology (1) and Patrick Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 1034

Chevrolet laps led at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by driver: Will Power (178), Emerson Fittipaldi (168), Michael Andretti (152), Scott Dixon (67), Pato O’Ward (52), Scott McLaughlin (49), Mario Andretti (44), Sebastien Bourdais (38), Ryan Hunter-Reay (30), Juan Montoya (30), Simon Pagenaud (23), Paul Tracy (23), Al Unser Jr. (11), Helio Castroneves (6), James Hinchcliffe (2), and Danny Sullivan (2)

Chevrolet laps led at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by team: Team Penske (573), Newman Haas Racing (196), Chip Ganassi Racing (67), Patrick Racing (63), Arrow McLaren (52), KV Racing Technology (38), Andretti Global (32), Galles Racing (11), and Ed Carpenter Racing (2)

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Manufacturer history at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Wins (with competition)

12 – Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2021, 2020 Race #1, 2017, 2016, 2014, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989)

12 – Honda (2023, 2020 Race #2, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2001, 2000, 1999 1997, 1996)

6 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1986, 1984, 1983, 1980)

2 – Ford (2002, 1998)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Mercedes (1995)

1 – Porsche (1989)

Poles (with competition)

13 – Chevrolet (2022, 2021, 2020 Race #1, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 1991, 1990, 1988)

9 – Honda (2024, 2023 2020 Race #2, 2018, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1996)

6 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1980)

5 – Ford (2002, 1997, 1995, 1993, 1992)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Porsche (1989)

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)