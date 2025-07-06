Arrow McLaren 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race Report

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race date: Sunday, July 6

Round: 10/17

Total laps: 90



Total race distance: 203.22 mi / 327.05 km

Length: 2.26 mi / 3.64 km

Number of turns: 13Arrow McLaren 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race Report

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 2nd

Finishing position: P3

Championship position: 5th, 263 points



“Obviously, happy to be on the podium but still a little disappointed. I think we had much more. We need to take the positives from this weekend. We didn’t get any points in Road America when we had a car to win the race. So here, there’s a little bit of redemption, but I really wanted that win today. So I’m a little disappointed.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 14th

Finishing position: P5

Championship position: 3rd, 305 points

“I would have loved to have been fourth, but it was a crazy race today for us. The strategies flipped in the middle of the race today. Guys that weren’t planning to full-push ended up full-pushing, and the guys that were pushing ended up fuel saving to the end. We fought our way forward and were aggressive and calculated. I was confident in the car, and you really treasure these weekends when you can put the car where you need to. It’s just a bummer we didn’t start further up front, but it’s a good job by Arrow McLaren and good to see Christian on the podium.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 4th

Finishing position: P11

Championship position: 17th, 147 points

“It was a very disappointing day for us. I think we had a car that could have run in the top five and fought for a podium. We ended up just losing pace through every sequence, and I’m not exactly sure where we lost it. We will look into it and fix our issues for Iowa.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“We had three strong cars all weekend. We had a bit of a hiccup in Qualifying with Pato, but all in all, we’re the top Chevrolet team this weekend. All three cars in the top 11 is a pretty good result for the team. I’m getting more and more impatient to win a race because we’ve been so close. I’m not going to sit here and say that today was not a good day for us, but I think we need to regroup and look at what we could have done differently to beat those guys. We tried three different strategies to see what could have played out. It’s pretty easy to get upset about race results that are sometimes out of your control, but at the end of the day, the Arrow McLaren Chevrolets were fast. Onto Iowa—I love that track, so hopefully we can get our first win of 2025 there.”