Arrow McLaren 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Practice and Qualifying Report
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, July 5
Round: 10/17
Total laps: 90
Total race distance: 203.22 mi / 327.05 km
Length: 2.26 mi / 3.64 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times:
- Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EDT
- Green flag: Sunday, 1:22 p.m. EDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P2, 1:05.5529
Total laps: 20
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P1, 1:05.2835
- Round 2: P2, 1:05.1837
- Firestone Fast Six: P2, 1:05.2126
Starting position: P2
“The last few races, we’ve tried to think about the long game and try to be focused on a better tire strategy going into the race. I think this weekend, we felt we didn’t need to do that, so we knew that could go for it. It wasn’t quite enough. That No. 10 car seems to be too strong. We’ve got two cars in the top four tomorrow, so time to execute and go for the win.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P14, 1:06.0724
Total laps: 27
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P4, 1:05.6788
- Round 2: P5, 1:05.3866
- Firestone Fast Six: P4, 1:05.9262
Starting position: P4
“I’m very happy with P4 running on the used tires. I think we could have given a Christian a run for the front row on a new set, which would have been fun, but I’m happy to be starting fourth. It’s my best INDYCAR starting position and it’s nice to be in the Firestone Fast 6 again. We’ve had a few rough weekends, and things are really turning around. We’ve got some new faces on the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew, and it’s all working well. We’ve got young people that are hungry for it, along with experienced, proven faces, so obviously excited for the rest of the year.”
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 2: P4, 1:05.7280
Total laps: 20
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: P8, 1:05.7280
Starting position: P15
“We’ve had a really fast car all weekend. Gapping issues in Q1 kept us from advancing. It’s a shame because we had the pace, so now we get to have fun from the back tomorrow.”