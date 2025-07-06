Arrow McLaren 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Practice and Qualifying Report

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, July 5

Round: 10/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 203.22 mi / 327.05 km

Length: 2.26 mi / 3.64 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times:

Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EDT

Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 1:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P2, 1:05.5529

Total laps: 20

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P1, 1:05.2835

Round 2: P2, 1:05.1837

Firestone Fast Six: P2, 1:05.2126

Starting position: P2

“The last few races, we’ve tried to think about the long game and try to be focused on a better tire strategy going into the race. I think this weekend, we felt we didn’t need to do that, so we knew that could go for it. It wasn’t quite enough. That No. 10 car seems to be too strong. We’ve got two cars in the top four tomorrow, so time to execute and go for the win.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P14, 1:06.0724

Total laps: 27

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P4, 1:05.6788

Round 2: P5, 1:05.3866

Firestone Fast Six: P4, 1:05.9262

Starting position: P4

“I’m very happy with P4 running on the used tires. I think we could have given a Christian a run for the front row on a new set, which would have been fun, but I’m happy to be starting fourth. It’s my best INDYCAR starting position and it’s nice to be in the Firestone Fast 6 again. We’ve had a few rough weekends, and things are really turning around. We’ve got some new faces on the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew, and it’s all working well. We’ve got young people that are hungry for it, along with experienced, proven faces, so obviously excited for the rest of the year.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P4, 1:05.7280

Total laps: 20

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P8, 1:05.7280

Starting position: P15

“We’ve had a really fast car all weekend. Gapping issues in Q1 kept us from advancing. It’s a shame because we had the pace, so now we get to have fun from the back tomorrow.”