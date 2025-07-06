10 Honda of Alex Palou on pole for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

July 5, 2025

— MANSFIELD, OH

Championship leader Alex Palou scores his third pole position of 2025 in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Kyffin Simpson qualifies P3, earns career-best starting position

Honda powers seven of top-10 qualifiers in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport

Alex Palou kicked off the Mid-Ohio weekend right where he left off, by leading the field in qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport.

Palou and the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team have scored wins in six of the first nine races to open the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season as the Spaniard goes for his third-consecutive championship title and fourth in five years. Palou’s wins at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber, the Indy GP, Indianapolis 500 and last time out at Road America have him sitting 94 points ahead of second place in the drivers’ championship.

Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Kyffin Simpson, scored his career-best qualifying result—making his first Firestone Fast Six and ultimately lining up third for tomorrow’s race.

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta will line up fifth, while the polesitter for the last race at Road America, Louis Foster, made his second-consecutive Fast Six and will line up P6.

Kyle Kirkwood, currently sitting second in the drivers’ standings, will line up seventh in his #27 Andretti Global Honda Honda—narrowly missing the Fast Six after getting bogged down with traffic on his fast lap.

Marcus Armstrong qualified eighth for Meyer Shank Racing, and Scott Dixon made it three Chip Ganassi Racing cars in the top-10 with a ninth-place qualifying result.

Honda teams and drivers will be fighting to win the 10th-consecutive race for the manufacturer in the 2025 season, a record since IndyCar returned to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. Palou has scored six race wins this year, while Kyle Kirkwood has won the remaining three races—at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou

3rd Kyffin Simpson

5th Colton Herta

6th Louis Foster -R

7th Kyle Kirkwood

8th Marcus Armstrong

9th Scott Dixon

11th Marcus Ericsson

16th Felix Rosenqvist

20th Graham Rahal

23rd Devlin DeFrancesco

25th Jacob Abel -R

26th Rinus VeeKay Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified 1st: “Number one! Super, super great qualifying for us. It was very tight, which we knew it was going to be before heading into it. We were missing a little bit of speed in Q2, but we found it in the Fast Six. We went aggressive with the tires and the strategy that we’re using, so we know we’re not going to be in the best position in terms of tire conditions tomorrow, but we’re starting from the front row, which is the most important thing. Couldn’t be better.”

Kyffin Simpson (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified 3rd: “Feeling really good, it was a great drive! It was a very tough one, especially being very close in the first couple of segments of qualifying. Huge thanks to the crew on the #8 Journie Rewards Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. It has been just an incredible car to drive all weekend so far and it just got better and better as we got through qualifying and got more comfortable with it. Now we’re just focused on the race and trying to make sure we can maximize that extra set of reds.”

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda) qualified 5th: “Happy to have another Honda-heavy Fast Six. The #26 Gainbridge Honda was really nice and fast. I had a small mistake on my quick lap, but we’re still up there and able to fight tomorrow. It’s been quite a tremendous season for Honda, great to see them on pole again and I’m hoping to get another win for them.”

Louis Foster (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) qualified 6th: “I’m really, really happy with that. Obviously, it’s super important to start up at the front at this place. It’s hard to overtake here. We just want to have a really clean race tomorrow and we want to get some good points. We’re in a great position to do that. The main focus right now is making sure we choose the right strategy for the race and have the right setup on the #45 Honda.”

Where to Watch

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport will air at 1 PM ET on Fox on Sunday July 6th.

