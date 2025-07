Screenshot from IndyCar Video BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Many IndyCar drivers are frustrated with the inability to get a clear lap at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in practice and qualifications. One of those drivers was Team Penske’s Will Power, who confronted Chip Ganassi Racing championship-leading driver Alex Palou after…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here