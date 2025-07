Caio Collet BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Caio Collet of HMD, the most recent winner in the INDY NXT By Firestone Series with his victory at Road America, has continued his upward surge as the fastest driver in the final practice session at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Collet’s No. 76 turned a…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here