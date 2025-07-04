The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport continues Fourth of July tradition this weekend

Annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course features a full slate of fan experiences

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 3, 2025) – On-track action begins tomorrow at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Ohio’s biggest racing event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport, July 4-6. This spectacular Fourth of July weekend will feature a kickoff party, camping activities, live music, movie on site, fireworks show, and nine total races.

The stars and cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES headline the three-day spectacle, racing for the 42nd time on the legendary 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio. The competitive field of 27 INDYCAR drivers will feature multiple Ohio connections including two entries from Pataskala, Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing (MSR), Marcus Armstrong and Felix Rosenqvist. The MSR duo has already set a team record with 12 top-10 finishes this season, and Rosenqvist heads to Mid-Ohio fourth in the championship standings.

“I love Mid-Ohio. This track is very special to me as it’s where I drove an Indy car for the first time,” said Rosenqvist. “It’s also our team’s home track and the place of my first podium. We have the Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Ozzy’s Boneyard wagon going this weekend as well, so there’s a lot to look forward to.”

The North Central Ohio circuit is also special to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal and his father and team co-owner Bobby Rahal. Both Rahals are past INDCAR winners at Mid-Ohio with Graham taking the checkered flag in 2015 and Bobby winning in 1985 and 1986. In commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Bobby’s first Mid-Ohio INDYCAR win, he has been named this weekend’s grand marshal and will give the command for drivers to start their engines ahead of the 90-lap race on Sunday.

“(I’m) very honored and appreciative. Mid-Ohio is kind of like my home track. I went there with my dad. He drove in the first race there in 1962, and every year we would go there at least once to race all during the ’60s. And then I started there in 1974 in an SCCA National and of course won a lot of races at Mid-Ohio,” said Bobby. “And the fans are the best at Mid-Ohio. Again, it was like my home track. Of course the relationship I had with Jim Trueman and seeing what he did with that track and winning in front of him in 1985 was really special. So yeah, I’m really pleased and am looking forward to a great weekend.”

Alex Palou – NTT INDYCAR SERIES points leader, 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time series champion – will again be one of the favorites at Mid-Ohio. Palou, pilot of the No. 10 OpenAI Honda, tallied a victory at Mid-Ohio in 2023 and has won six of the nine races this season. The Chip Ganassi Racing star nearly won the 2024 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, finishing second to Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

Off-track race weekend fan experiences begin tonight with a kickoff party at The Local @ 97 in downtown Lexington, Ohio from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET. The gathering will feature appearances by Armstrong, Rosenqvist and other support series racers, plus Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR President Doug Boles. Attendees can partake in food and beverage specials, enjoy live music from Taylor Schlupp and check out the INDYCAR show car on display.

Fourth of July celebrations begin at the track on Friday evening starting with a camper golf cart parade where weekend campers can decorate their golf carts or side-by-sides in patriotic red, white and blue and then take a lap of the 13-turn road course. After a trip around the track, campers will be welcomed back to the campgrounds with live music from Panco Black Root starting at 7 p.m. ET.

On Saturday after INDYCAR qualifying, later in the afternoon, the Camping with Honda tradition continues as Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will tour the campground areas to meet fans and check out the festive, patriotic campsite decor. At 7 p.m. ET, campers and ticketed guests are invited to head to the “Esses” spectator mound to watch Disney’s animated classic “Cars” on the big screen between Turns 4 and 5. Then, shortly after dusk (sunset is 9:05 p.m. ET), ticket holders can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show over the Mid-Ohio grounds.

On Sunday, fans can get involved in INDYCAR pre-race festivities by participating in the Fan Grid Walk from 12:20 – 12:50 p.m. ET, an opportunity to get up close to the cars on pit lane before the race begins. Grand marshal Bobby Rahal will give the command for drivers to start their engines at 1:15 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag waving over the field at 1:22 p.m. ET. Live national broadcast coverage on FOX begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Weekend tickets offer the best value when attending an event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Daily tickets and Pit and Paddock Passes are also available. Tickets are $5 additional when purchased at the gate. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at midohio.com. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse or follow updates on X @Mid_Ohio and Instagram @officialmidohio