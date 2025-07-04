  • July 5, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Team Penske Promotes…

Team Penske Promotes Jonathan Diuguid to IndyCar President, Travis Law to Team Competition Director

Jonathan Diuguid (left), Travis Law (right) BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Six weeks since a major shake-up at Team Penske with the dismissals of three key executives, Roger Penske’s IndyCar team announced the new leadership for the operation on Friday, July 4. Two of the team’s longtime associates that have experience across both…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All rights reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.