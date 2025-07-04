Jonathan Diuguid (left), Travis Law (right) BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Six weeks since a major shake-up at Team Penske with the dismissals of three key executives, Roger Penske’s IndyCar team announced the new leadership for the operation on Friday, July 4. Two of the team’s longtime associates that have experience across both…
Team Penske Promotes Jonathan Diuguid to IndyCar President, Travis Law to Team Competition Director
