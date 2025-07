BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – On the 249th birthday of the United States, it’s only fitting that a driver from the USA was the Fastest on the Fourth of July at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. It was Kyle Kirkwood of Jupiter, Florida, who drove the No. 27 Honda Honda to the fastest lap of…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here