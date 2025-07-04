Arrow McLaren 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Practice Report

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Practice date: Friday, July 4

Round: 10/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 203.22 mi / 327.05 km

Length: 2.26 mi / 3.64 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. EDT

Saturday, 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. EDT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EDT

Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. EDT Green flag: Sunday, 1:22 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, July 6, at 1:00 p.m. EST on FO

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P2, 1:01.1161

Total laps: 20

“We’d love to go back-to-back, but it’s very early in the weekend. The car is in a great window. I’m comfortable, I’m happy. We have a couple things to clean up, but it’s been a good session for us. I love coming here, and the fans are always super pumped to be here for the Fourth of July weekend. Happy to be a part of it.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P9, 1:06.3760

Total laps: 22

“It was an okay Practice. We didn’t really execute on our Firestone Red tire run, but the speed is clearly in the car, so we’ll go back and figure out some of the changes that we did. Did we go the wrong way, do we need more analysis–just to make sure we really know where we are from a set up perspective. But I think we’ll be okay; we’ll sleep on it and figure out how to execute on the alternative tires. The speed is there. It’s just about execution, and we’ll plan on that for Qualifying tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P11, 1:06.4411

Total laps: 19

“We were pretty far off at the beginning of practice and brought ourselves back to where we need to be. We weren’t slow, but we also weren’t stellar. We did some experiments that we know didn’t work, and we know what to go back to for Practice 2. I’m confident we will have a better day tomorrow but definitely a bit of a tough one.”