Lochie Hughes BY BRUCE MARTIN STEAM CORNERS, Ohio – Andretti Global drivers grabbed three of the top four positions in Friday afternoon’s INDY NXT By Firestone Practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Lochie Hughes was the fastest with a time of 1:11.0263 around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course in Central Ohio. That equated to…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here