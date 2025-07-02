RACE PREVIEW – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE PREVIEW
FRIDAY, JULY 4 – SUNDAY, JULY 6, 2025
EVENT: Honda Indy 200
TRACK: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
LOCATION: Lexington, Ohio, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road course
RACE LENGTH: 90 Laps
PRACTICE: Friday – 4:30-6 p.m. ET (FS2)
Saturday – 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday – 9:30-10 a.m. ET (FS1)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2:30-4 p.m. ET (FS1)
RACE: Sunday – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I can’t wait to get the summer stretch started here this weekend in Mid-Ohio! It is a track that I have always enjoyed and I look forward to continuing to develop our road course package there this weekend.” Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
MID-OHIO STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 10
TOP 5 FINISHES: 5
TOP 10 FINISHES: 8
BEST START: 1st (2018)
BEST FINISH: 1st (2018)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 156
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 94
OF NOTE:
- All but two of Alexander Rossi’s 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have resulted in Top 10 finishes, including a 6th-place last year. He won at Mid-Ohio from the pole position in 2018, one of his eight career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories. Rossi also has one other front row start and two other podium finishes.
- Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Most recently at Road America, Rossi was in contention for a podium finish before he had to pit for a splash of fuel with four laps to go. Now in the midst of his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500.
- In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets. The innovative cold brew coffee brand serves as the primary sponsor of Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I am looking forward to Mid-Ohio! It was my strongest weekend last year and was my best finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at that point. We should have a good weekend, we are becoming stronger and stronger the more races we do this year. I am excited to see what we can do this weekend!” Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
MID-OHIO STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 8th (2022)
BEST FINISH: 9th (2022)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 23
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 3
OF NOTE:
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is home to Christian Rasmussen’s first career Top 10 finish the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. In 2024, Rasmussen advanced to the second round of qualifying for the first time and earned the 9th starting position. A penalty for another competitor moved Rasmussen up one spot on the grid to start 8th. By the checkered flag, he scored his first Top 10 with a 9th place finish. It was the best result of his rookie season.
- Two events ago at World Wide Technology Raceway, all eyes were on Rasmussen as he carved his way through the entire field twice en route to his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium. He started 25th and climbed to 5th before a penalty for emergency service in a closed pit sent him to the back of he field as the 24th car in line. Rasmussen powered through the field again, executing a total of 80 on-track passes before finishing 3rd. His podium comes on the heels of a standout Indianapolis 500 where he led the first laps of his career and earned a 6th place finish. One week after the “500,” Rasmussen made his first Fast 12 qualifying appearance of the year in Detroit and led for 21 laps.
- To celebrate the holiday weekend, Rasmussen’s No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet will incorporate a red, white and blue logo from their Made in America packet. The car will also include other patriotic accents, including American flag details on the front and rear wings. Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, is proudly made in the USA. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold.