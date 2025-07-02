RACE PREVIEW – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE PREVIEW

FRIDAY, JULY 4 – SUNDAY, JULY 6, 2025 EVENT: Honda Indy 200

TRACK: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LOCATION: Lexington, Ohio, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road course

RACE LENGTH: 90 Laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 4:30-6 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday – 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday – 9:30-10 a.m. ET (FS1) QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2:30-4 p.m. ET (FS1)

RACE: Sunday – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “I can’t wait to get the summer stretch started here this weekend in Mid-Ohio! It is a track that I have always enjoyed and I look forward to continuing to develop our road course package there this weekend.” Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN MID-OHIO STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 10

TOP 5 FINISHES: 5

TOP 10 FINISHES: 8

BEST START: 1st (2018)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2018) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 156

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: All but two of Alexander Rossi’s 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have resulted in Top 10 finishes, including a 6th-place last year. He won at Mid-Ohio from the pole position in 2018, one of his eight career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories. Rossi also has one other front row start and two other podium finishes. Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Most recently at Road America, Rossi was in contention for a podium finish before he had to pit for a splash of fuel with four laps to go. Now in the midst of his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets. The innovative cold brew coffee brand serves as the primary sponsor of Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I am looking forward to Mid-Ohio! It was my strongest weekend last year and was my best finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at that point. We should have a good weekend, we are becoming stronger and stronger the more races we do this year. I am excited to see what we can do this weekend!” Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo