OpenAI Expands Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, Becomes Primary Partner on No. 10 Driven by Alex Palou at Mid-Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS (July 2, 2025) – OpenAI, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence organizations, will be the primary partner on the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) Honda driven by three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou at this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Winner of six of the first nine races in 2025, OpenAI has made the trip to victory lane with Palou and CGR but will be looking for the first time as the primary partner. The matte black livery is sure to catch the eyes of fans under the Ohio sun. Coverage of the race begins at 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, July 5, live on FOX.

Notes of Interest:

Expanding the Partnership: What began in February as a strategic research collaboration has evolved into a powerful marketing and innovation platform. Throughout the 2025 season, the partnership between OpenAI and Chip Ganassi Racing has deepened, delivering real-world applications both on the racetrack and in the front office, enhancing efficiency, automation and performance across the organization.

A Historic Season, Halfway Through: Palou is already on track for a historic season. Winning six of the first nine races in 2025, he and the No. 10 team are tied for the most wins in a season since open wheel reunification in 2008 (Scott Dixon, 2008; Will Power, 2011) and are four wins away from the overall record of 10 (A.J. Foyt, 1964; Al Unser, 1970). Through 90 career races, Palou has 17 wins and 50 top 5 finishes.

Success in Ohio: CGR is tied for the most team wins in INDYCAR history at Mid-Ohio with 12. Palou has finished on the podium in every start with CGR at the track, including a win in 2023 and a pole position and runner-up finish in 2024.

