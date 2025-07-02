NEWS: Single Day tickets on sale now for 2025 INDYCAR and NASCAR race weekends at Portland International Raceway

Single Day tickets on sale now for 2025 INDYCAR and NASCAR race weekends at Portland International Raceway

August is ‘Speed Month’ with two major motorsports events in Portland next month

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2025) – Public ticket sales began today (June 2) at 10 a.m. PT for Single Day tickets to two major August race events at Portland International Raceway (PIR) – the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and Pacific Office Automation 147, headlined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, featuring the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500, gets the action started on Aug. 8-10 at the renowned, 12-turn road course with the 31st edition of the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland. Three weeks later, NASCAR Xfinity Series stock cars roll into PIR for the fourth annual Pacific Office Automation 147, Aug. 29-30.

As of this morning at 10 a.m. PT, Single Day Grandstand seats and General Admission tickets are available for purchase to both exhilarating August weekends, which together establish ‘Speed Month’ in Portland. Ticket prices start as low as $25 for Single Day General Admission at both events. Single Day Grandstand pricing begins at $65 and $45 for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland and Pacific Office Automation 147, respectively. Multi-day tickets remain available for purchase and offer the best fan value to see all the action.

“We are excited to bring ‘Speed Month’ to Portland. Race fans from across the Pacific Northwest have two premier motorsports events at PIR to enjoy next month, and Portland is the only place to see both INDYCAR and NASCAR in the Western U.S.!” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates both events at PIR. “Fans can expect high drama racing as the season championship for both series will be heating up in August.”

The three-day INDYCAR weekend will be an open-wheel extravaganza with 10 races from five series including the rising stars of the sport featured in INDY NXT by Firestone and all three USF Pro Championship Presented by Continental Tire series. The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship chase will intensify during the Sunday, Aug. 10 headline race as two-time Portland winner Alex Palou, last year’s winner Will Power and other contenders vie for crucial late-season points.

The two-day NASCAR event in late August features an ARCA Menards Series West stock car race on Friday, Aug. 29, followed by NASCAR Xfinity Series action on Saturday, Aug. 30. With the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs starting on Sept. 12, the field of drivers will battle hard for 75 laps in the penultimate regular season race with postseason qualification at stake.

Both events offer a tremendous family value. Children 12 and under receive free General Admission when attending either event with a ticketed adult. Additionally, Rookie Racers memberships are on sale for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland offering unique, behind-the-scenes experiences for kids ages 5-12.

All ticket pricing and options, including parking passes and RV Club spaces, are posted online at RacePortland.com. Both events feature no fees on order processing for online orders. Stay up to speed on these premier Portland events on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP and #NASCARPortland or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.