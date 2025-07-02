NEWS: Fan experiences and celebrations fill Fourth of July weekend at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport

Fan experiences and celebrations fill Fourth of July weekend at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport

Kickoff party, camper golf cart parade, live music, fireworks show, Camping with Honda and more set for Ohio’s biggest racing event

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 30, 2025) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend (July 4-6) for Ohio’s biggest racing event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport. In addition to the nine on-track races headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, fans can celebrate the Fourth of July with an array of off-track activities planned each day starting on Thursday, July 3.

The festivities begin on Thursday evening with The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport Kickoff Party at The Local @ 97 in Lexington, Ohio from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can meet Ohio’s INDYCAR race team – Meyer Shank Racing, based in Pataskala, Ohio. Mike Shank, team co-owner, and INDYCAR drivers Marcus Armstrong and Felix Rosenqvist will be in attendance at the beginning of the party to sign autographs and mingle with fans. Additional support series racers will also join, and attendees can partake in food and beverage specials, enjoy live music from Taylor Schlupp and check out the INDYCAR show car on display.

After a full day of on-track action plus an NTT INDYCAR SERIES autograph session on Friday, July 4, the off-track Independence Day celebrations will continue with a camper golf cart parade where weekend campers can decorate their golf carts or side-by-sides in patriotic red, white and blue and then take a lap of the 2.258-mile, 13-turn circuit. After a trip around the track, campers will be welcomed back to the campgrounds with live music from Panco Black Root starting at 7 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, July 5, the schedule is highlighted by four USF Pro Championship Presented by Continental Tire races, four support series autograph sessions including INDY NXT by Firestone drivers, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying session. Additionally, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET, young fans are invited to meet at the pond south of the Mid-Ohio tower for fishing, with rods and bait provided by Cabela’s while supplies last. After INDYCAR qualifying, in the late afternoon, the Camping with Honda tradition continues as Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will tour the campground areas to meet fans and check out the festive, patriotic campsite decor. At 7 p.m. ET, campers and ticketed guests are invited to head to the “Esses” spectator mound to watch Disney’s animated classic “Cars” on the big screen between Turns 4 and 5. Then, shortly after sunset (approx. 9:05 p.m. ET), fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show over the Mid-Ohio grounds.

Finally, the Sunday, July 6 lineup features three races, including the marquee INDYCAR race, increased to 90 laps in 2025. Bobby Rahal, the race’s honorary grand marshal, will give the command for drivers to start their engines at 1:15 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag waving over the field at 1:22 p.m. ET. Live national broadcast coverage on FOX begins at 1 p.m. ET. Attendees can get involved in INDYCAR pre-race festivities by participating in the Fan Grid Walk from 12:20 – 12:50 p.m. ET, an opportunity to get up close to the cars on pit lane before the race begins.

More information about the assortment of fan activities planned from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 can be found on the race schedule page at midohio.com.

Fan Activity Schedule:

Thursday, July 3

Kickoff Party at The Local @ 97 – Lexington, Ohio (4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, July 4

Camper Golf Cart Parade (6:15 p.m. ET)

Live Music in the Campground (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 5

Fishing with Cabela’s (11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET)

Camping with Honda (Late Afternoon)

“Cars” Movie in the Esses (7 p.m. ET)

Fireworks Show (After Dusk – Sunset is 9:05 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 6

Fan Grid Walk (12:20 – 12:50 p.m. ET)

All event information including ticket options and pricing is posted online at midohio.com. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.