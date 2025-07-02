Java House Named Grand Prix of Monterey Title Sponsor

JAVA HOUSE NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca welcomes new sponsor

for its sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event

MONTEREY, Calif. (July 1, 2025) – Java House, the innovative Indianapolis-based cold brew coffee brand, has been named title sponsor of this month’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, which will take place July 25-27 at the iconic road course, marks the only visit to Northern California for America’s premier open-wheel series. This is Java House’s first event title sponsorship.

“We are delighted to welcome Java House as a sponsor for our INDYCAR event weekend,” said Mel Harder, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Cars and coffee is a classic combination and we’re excited to share this fantastic coffee with our guests.”



Race fans will have a chance to enjoy samples of Java House’s full line of beverages, including their Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, hydration drinks and more, throughout the race weekend. Java House products will also be integrated throughout all hospitality areas, including premium luxury suites and club style pavilions. The fun won’t just stop at the track, as Java House Cold Brew Espresso Martinis will be served at select restaurants in the Monterey area leading up to and during the race.

In addition to its support of the Monterey event, Java House serves as a primary sponsor on Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 and Christian Rasmussen’s No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) Chevrolets throughout the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled for Java House to become the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Monterey,” said Ted Gelov, owner and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. “INDYCAR has been an outstanding platform to grow our brand and connect with a passionate fanbase. This partnership continues our commitment to expanding Java House’s presence on a national stage – with more big things to come in 2025 and beyond.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, visit www.weathertechraceway.com. Learn more about Java House at javahouse.com.