Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport Honda Message Points

Winner #10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the podium

Mansfield, OH

Sunday, July 6, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Going for a Perfect 10: Honda has a perfect record to start the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, winning in every one of the nine starts so far this year. Nine-consecutive race wins is a record in a single season for a manufacturer since the return of multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. The incredible start to the year has Honda leading rival Chevrolet by 183 points in the manufacturers’ championship, 819-636.

The Dynamic Duo: All nine races so far this season have been won by just two drivers—Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou and Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood. Palou has taken victory on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis road course, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, and last time out at Road America. Meanwhile, Kyle Kirkwood has taken wins at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix and World Wide Technology Raceway. Palou and Kirkwood sit 1-2 in the drivers’ championship fight, with Palou leading by 93 points. Kirkwood has an 18-point advantage over P3 going into the Mid-Ohio weekend.

One year of hybrid power: This weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport marks one year of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES running with hybrid power. Introduced as a joint effort between Honda Racing Corporation USA, Ilmor and INDYCAR, the hybrid provides extra horsepower for the drivers at the press of a button. Honda teams and drivers have won 11 of the 18 races run so far in the hybrid era of IndyCar—nine this season between Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood, and two last season in the hands of Kirkwood’s Andretti teammate Colton Herta.

Journey to the center of Ohio: Honda has a long history in Ohio both as an automaker and in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Honda drivers have won 12 of the 19 IndyCar races run at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since the series returned under the Honda Indy 200 banner in 2007—with Honda’s most recent win at Mid-Ohio coming in 2023 by Alex Palou. Other Honda victories at Mid-Ohio were scored by Colton Herta in 2020, as the Andretti Global driver headed a Honda sweep of the top five finishing positions. Honda recorded another podium sweep in 2019 as six-time series champion Dixon scored his fifth Mid-Ohio win. Dixon’s other Mid-Ohio wins have come in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2012. Central Ohio is also an important location for Honda production vehicles, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is just over 60 miles from the Honda Marysville and East Liberty Auto Plants as well as Honda Research & Development. More than 400,000 Honda and Acura automobiles are produced in Ohio each year, as well as research and design on components for Honda products from lawnmowers to the HondaJet.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W) #27 Kyle Kirkwood (W) #28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson # 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W) #10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W) #51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W) #66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W) #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport will air at 1 PM ET on Fox on Sunday July 6th.

Friday’s practice will air on FS2, while Saturday’s practice and qualifications, as well as Sunday’s warmup can be found on FS1.

