FAST FACTS: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, July 4-Sunday, July 6

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport: 90 laps / 203.22 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio: 35 laps / 79.03 miles / 55 minutes

Push to Pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation | INDY NXT by Firestone: A maximum of 50 activations total or 150 seconds of total time.

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 365 kilojoules (kj) per lap.

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Five sets primary, five sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set is available for the weekend’s first session to teams fielding a rookie driver. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets to be used during the event weekend. Two carryover sets from the Detroit event may be used during pre-qualifying practice sessions on Friday and Saturday.

2024 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Caio Collet (No. 18 HMD Motorsports)

2024 NTT P1 Award winner:

Alex Palou (No. 10 Ridgeline Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) 1:05.3511, 124.387 mph

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Caio Collet (No. 18 HMD Motorsports), 1:10.2879, 115.650 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.8700, 127.271 mph, July 30, 2016

INDY NXT by Firestone

Caio Collet, 1:10.2879, 115.650 mph, July 6, 2024

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Warmup, 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live); Race, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 3 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 8:35 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1; Qualifying, 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Race, 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young, Ryan Myrehn and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport race (12:30 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (10:25 a.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

FRIDAY, JULY 4

3:05-3:50 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, FS2 (live)

4:35-5:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, FS2 (live)

SATURDAY, JULY 5

8:35-9:20 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2, FS1 (live)

10:30-11:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), FS1 (live)

1:30-2 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Two groups, 12 minutes each), FS1 (live)

2:35-4 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), FS1 (live)

SUNDAY, JULY 6

9:32-9:57 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup, FS1 (live)

10:31 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio command to start engines

10:36 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (35 laps/55 minutes), FS1 (live)

12:27 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Introductions

1:15 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport command to start engines

1:22 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport (90 laps/203.22 miles), FOX (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport is the 10th race of the 2025 season. There have been two winners in nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2025 season. Alex Palou (Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis 500 and Road America) and Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit and World Wide Technology Raceway).

(Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis 500 and Road America) and (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit and World Wide Technology Raceway). The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport will be the 42nd INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Pato O’Ward won the race in 2024. Johnny Rutherford won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio in 1980.

won the race in 2024. Johnny Rutherford won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio in 1980. Scott Dixon is the winningest INDYCAR SERIES driver at Mid-Ohio with six victories (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019). Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Josef Newgarden, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Past winners Dixon, Newgarden (2017 and 2021), Graham Rahal (2015), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race-1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2), Scott McLaughlin (2022), Alex Palou (2023) and Pato O’Ward (2024) are entered this year.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 6 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019 Josef Newgarden 2 2017, 2021 Graham Rahal 1 2015 Alexander Rossi 1 2018 Will Power 1 2020 Race 1 Colton Herta 1 2020 Race 2 Scott McLaughlin 1 2022 Alex Palou 1 2023 Pato O’Ward 1 2024

Fifteen drivers have won the race from the pole – Mario Andretti (1984), Bobby Rahal (1985), Roberto Guerrero (1987), Teo Fabi (1989), Michael Andretti (1990, 1991), Al Unser Jr. (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Patrick Carpentier (2002), Paul Tracy (2003), Scott Dixon (2011), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race 1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2) and Josef Newgarden (2021). Power has won five poles at Mid-Ohio, the most of any driver.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 5 2010, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2020 Race 1 Scott Dixon 2 2011, 2015 Colton Herta 2 2020 Race 2, 2023 Alexander Rossi 1 2018 Josef Newgarden 1 2021 Pato O’Ward 1 2022 Alex Palou 1 2024

Twenty-four drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at Mid-Ohio. Scott Dixon (21) has made the most starts at Mid-Ohio among the entered drivers. Twelve drivers have led laps at the track (Dixon 265, Will Power 206, Josef Newgarden 162, Alex Palou 101, Colton Herta 99, Alexander Rossi 71, Pato O’Ward 52, Scott McLaughlin 48, Graham Rahal 30, Conor Daly 22, Felix Rosenqvist 15, Marcus Ericsson 3).

(21) has made the most starts at Mid-Ohio among the entered drivers. Twelve drivers have led laps at the track (Dixon 265, 206, 162, 101, 99, 71, 52, 48, 30, 22, 15, 3). Chip Ganassi Racing has won 12 times at Mid-Ohio, including nine of the 19 races sanctioned by INDYCAR. Ganassi’s winning drivers are Alex Zanardi (1996, 1997), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Scott Dixon (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019), Dario Franchitti (2010), Charlie Kimball (2013) and Alex Palou (2023).

(1996, 1997), (1999), (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019), (2010), (2013) and (2023). Team Penske also has 12 wins at the track with Emerson Fittipaldi (1992, 1993), Al Unser Jr. (1994, 1995), Helio Castroneves (2000, 2001), Ryan Briscoe (2008), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Josef Newgarden (2017, 2021), Will Power (2020-Race 1) and Scott McLaughlin (2022).

(1992, 1993), (1994, 1995), (2000, 2001), (2008), (2016), (2017, 2021), (2020-Race 1) and (2022). Scott Dixon has finished in the top five in 14 of his 21 starts at Mid-Ohio, including six wins between 2007 and 2020 … Will Power has finished in the top five in 11 of his 17 starts at Mid-Ohio … Kyle Kirkwood won eight of nine development series starts from 2018-21.

has finished in the top five in 14 of his 21 starts at Mid-Ohio, including six wins between 2007 and 2020 … has finished in the top five in 11 of his 17 starts at Mid-Ohio … won eight of nine development series starts from 2018-21. Rookies Jacob Abel, Louis Foster and Robert Shwartzman will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the first time this weekend.

and will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the first time this weekend. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 349th consecutive start, extending his record streak…Graham Rahal will attempt to make his 249th consecutive start, breaking a tie with Marco Andretti for the third-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Josef Newgarden will attempt to make his 212th consecutive start, breaking a tie with Jimmy Vasser for the sixth-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Dixon passed Mario Andretti for the INDYCAR SERIES record for starts with his 408th start May 25 at Indianapolis and will extend his record to 412 with a start Sunday.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: