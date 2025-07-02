Arrow McLaren 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race Preview

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race date: Sunday, July 6

Round: 10/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 203.22 miles/327.05 km

Length: 2.26 miles/3.64 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. ET

Friday, 4:30 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. ET Practice 2: Saturday, 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. ET

Saturday, 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 2:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET Warm-up: Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. ET

Sunday, 9:32 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. ET Green flag: Sunday, 1:22 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 3rd, 275 points

Average starting position: 9.3

Average finishing position: 6.2

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, 2x, last Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Career at Mid-Ohio:

Total starts: 6

Best starting position: P1, 2022

Best finishing position: P1, 2024

Last year: 1st

“I’m excited to head back to Mid-Ohio to defend my win from last year. This is a great racetrack and I know we’re capable of coming away with another victory here this weekend. We didn’t have the weekend we wanted in Road America, so this is the place to get back on the right footing and fight near the top.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 20th, 128 points

Average starting position: 16.2

Average finishing position: 16.1

Best starting position: P6, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P8, XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Career at Mid-Ohio:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P16, 2024

Best finishing position: P20, 2024

“We had our best result of the season at Road America, and it’s definitely something to build on. I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride, so that makes me even more excited to get on track this weekend at Mid-Ohio. We’re starting to get to tracks where I raced with Arrow McLaren last year, so I feel like our best is ahead of us.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 6th, 228 points

Average starting position: 7.9

Average finishing position: 9.4

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Career at Mid-Ohio:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P5, 2023

Best finishing position: P4, 2023

Last year: P7

“We’re entering a busy and important stretch of the season with a lot of races in a row, but we’ve got to focus on one race at a time. That starts with Mid-Ohio this weekend. We’ve been fast on road courses all season and I don’t see why that would change here, especially a place this team has won in the past. I’m ready to get this stretch going.”