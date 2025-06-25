Rowe Leads Rain-Interrupted Open Test

at Milwaukee Mile

MILWAUKEE (Tuesday, June 24, 2025) – Series veteran Myles Rowe led the INDY NXT by Firestone Open Test on June 24 at the Milwaukee Mile, edging rookie and championship leader Dennis Hauger.

Rowe was fastest among the 20 drivers in the rain-interrupted test with a lap of 151.751 mph in the No. 99 Abel/Force Indy car. 2023 USF Pro 2000 champion Rowe is seeking his first INDY NXT victory in his second season in the INDYCAR development series.

“Happy with the day,” Rowe said. “It’s looking good for Milwaukee, and we had a pretty good Iowa test. Very clearly looking forward to the ovals. Hopefully we can just carry the momentum and the execution toward those events. This is good momentum to continue the season.”

Drivers tested on the historic 1-mile oval at Wisconsin State Fair Park to prepare for the series race Sunday, Aug. 24, the penultimate event of the season. Late morning rain forced a delay of four hours, 12 minutes today before drivers returned to the track midway through the afternoon.

Formula 2 veteran Hauger, who never turned a lap on an oval before this season, continued to build his experience and circle-track speed by ending up second at 150.618 in the No. 28 Nammo car of Andretti Global.

Andretti Global-affiliated drivers took the next four spots in the order. Rookie Lochie Hughes was third at 150.415 in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship machine. Hughes is second in the standings, 28 points behind Hauger.

Salvador de Alba continued the power play by Andretti Global, ending up fourth at 149.753 in the No. 27 Grupo Indi entry. Ricardo Escotto rounded out the top five at 149.469 in the No. 3 Frank’s Red Hot machine of Andretti – Cape Motorsport.

The next event for the series is the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 6 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course near Columbus, Ohio.